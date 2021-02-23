Want to upgrade to Amtrak premium services? BidUp(SM)

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All Amtrak customers enjoy roomy seats and legroom. But for those who want a more premium experience – with even more comfort and amenities – Amtrak customers now can make BidUpSM offers for upgrades to Business Class or First Class.

Customers with existing reservations can visit Amtrak.com/BidUp, check eligibility up to two hours prior to departure and place a bid to upgrade their reservation into our premium classes of service: Business Class (most corridor routes) and First Class ( Acela ).

). Participants view upgrade options for their scheduled trip and submit a bid for an upgrade on their itinerary. There is no fee to make a bid and Amtrak also will provide tips on how to increase the chances of winning an upgrade.

Customers have the option to modify or cancel the bid and they will not be charged unless the upgrade is awarded.

Customers with winning bids will receive a new ticket prior to their scheduled departure.

Other terms and conditions will apply, with more information at Amtrak.com/BidUp.

Amtrak Guest Rewards members will earn two points per dollar spent on their trip, plus Business Class and First Class point bonuses.

"BidUp is a great way for more Amtrak customers to enjoy our premium services," said Roger Harris, Amtrak Executive Vice President/Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer.

Amtrak Business Class customers enjoy amenities beyond Coach class, including a dedicated car or section on the train, more legroom, a 25% point bonus for Guest Rewards members, and reserved seating on Northeast Regional, Palmetto, Carolinian and Vermonter trains.

Acela First Class customers have an array of premium upgrades from Acela Business Class and exclusive to our highest speed service in the Boston-New York-Washington corridor, including reserved single, double and conference table seating, at-seat service with complimentary meals and beverages, a 50% point bonus for Guest Rewards members, and complimentary lounge access with priority boarding.

Amtrak is utilizing the Plusgrade platform as the first rail travel customer of the Quebec-based ancillary revenue and merchandising company.

