Wanted: Fresh ideas to help boost tourism in China's Chongqing, cash prize up for grabs

CHONGQING, China, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chongqing is known as a beautiful city with mountains and rivers, and now the city is asking for some inspiration to help highlight itself on the world stage.

The municipality held a press conference to announce the launch of a global event: A total of 710,000 yuan is being set aside for ideas to expand upon Chongqing's culture and tourism messaging, with 300,000 yuan to be awarded for the top prize.

Held by Chongqing Municipal Commission of Culture and Tourism Development, this event aims to seek fresh momentum for Chongqing's tourism growth.

The collection of ideas includes 8 topics:

Chongqing tourism boasts distinctive advantages in the five aspects related to the Three Gorges, the Mountainous City, the Local Culture, the Hot Springs and the Countryside. How can these advantages be leveraged for a global audience?

What is worth consideration in integrating tourism with agriculture, with industry, with health care, or with sports and the like in Chongqing?

When it comes to promoting tourism around the Three Gorges, one of the long-time golden destinations for international tourists, how can messaging be improved?

Given that Chongqing is known as "Global Capital of Hot Springs," what is the best way to develop its hot spring culture and tourism? What is the best way to develop related products for a global audience of travellers?

How to highlight and develop industries, programs and products related to: the Bayu culture, the Three Gorges culture, the War of Resistance culture, the Revolution culture, the United Front culture and the Migration culture typical of Chongqing?

How to best utilize and develop the intangible cultural heritage and resources made famous in the ancient town of Chongqing? What new culture and tourism commodities can be developed?

How to further integrate tourism and cultural industries (museums, libraries, films, TV programs and performing arts) in order to better appeal to tourists?

How to amplify the marketing of Chonqing culture and tourism brands on a global scale: What new messaging, contents, forms and channels can be adopted?

Chongqing is a renowned cultural city with a history dating back more than 3,000 years. It is the only municipality directly administered by the central government in China's central and western regions, making it a strategic stronghold of western China development and a linking pivot of "Belt and Road" and the Yangtze River Economic Belt. Chongqing's boundless beauty has made it the fastest growing city in global tourism from 2007 to 2017, according to a report released by the World Travel & Tourism Council last year.

The window for the submission of ideas will end on April 19. Those interested can contribute their ideas by visiting the official contest site at http://www.cq.xinhuanet.com/2019/cqwljdz/index_e.htm

or emailing to cqwljdz@163.com.

SOURCE Chongqing Municipal Commission of Culture and Tourism Development