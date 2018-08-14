Wanted: The Greatest Comeback Stories In High School Sports

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There's nothing easy about starting again, but the beauty of going back to square one, is that there's no place to go but up. Last Sunday, perennial All-Pro Defensive End JJ Watt made his return to the Houston Texans sideline, capping a comeback nearly a full year in the making. Watt's experience, epitomized by the mantra "never let a stumble in the road be the end of the journey," is commemorated in the release of his signature collaboration with Reebok, the JJ II Clean Slate. Reebok, along with high school sports marketing firm VNN, is opening a search to celebrate other comeback stories in local communities across the region during the launch at Academy Stores.

The multimedia campaign, live this week across the official online channels of 56 Houston high schools in the VNN Network, will reach nearly a hundred thousand sports fans, urging parents, athletes and boosters to submit their comeback story to jjcomebacks@vnnsports.net for a chance to win JJ Watt signed gear, and to purchase the JJ II Clean Slate at Academy Stores. Partner schools include football powerhouses Klein Collins, Westfield, Langham Creek, and Foster. The deadline for comeback story submissions is Week 2's Texan kickoff versus the Tennessee Titans.

"Everyone loves a good comeback story," said VNN Marketing Director Romy Glazer. "As JJ Watt's experience has inspired fans across the nation to overcome adversity on the field and off, every week, similar stories are happening at high schools in local communities across the US. We're thrilled to be working with Reebok to give them a platform to be told."

About VNN:

VNN is America's largest and fastest growing high school sports communication platform. As the exclusive partner of over 15% of all US high school athletic communities, VNN connects the high school sports experience onto a single platform for 19-million passionate parents, athletes, fans, software providers, and athletic professionals across the country.

