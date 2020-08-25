Warburg Pincus and Martis Capital Announce the Merger of Qualifacts and Credible Behavioral Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing, and Martis Capital, a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare sector, have agreed to merge their respective portfolio companies, Qualifacts and Credible Behavioral Health. The combination of these best-in-class technology companies will elevate the experience of behavioral health and human service providers while positioning the combined company for continued innovation and thought leadership in the market.

The company will be led by David Klements, CEO of Qualifacts. Matthew Dorman, CEO of Credible, will continue as a strategic advisor to the company.

"Qualifacts and Credible are highly regarded in the behavioral health software industry. This transformational merger will deliver more value to the behavioral health customers we serve while creating outstanding opportunities for our employees. Both companies share a mission-driven culture and a commitment to operational excellence. I look forward to leveraging best practices as we continue to grow as one firm," said Mr. Klements.

Combined, the company serves more than 800 behavioral health agencies nationwide, significantly increasing the scale and scope of its products and capabilities.

"We have long admired the strength and capabilities of the Credible platform and are excited by the significant opportunities that will result from this groundbreaking merger," said Andrew Park, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus. "We look forward to our partnership and to supporting the combined company in its next phase of growth and innovation," added Amr Kronfol, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus.

"We are excited to bring together two leading providers of software services to the behavioral health market, and are looking forward to partnering with Qualifacts, its management team, and Warburg Pincus to support the development and delivery of mission-critical technology to the industry," said Shahab Vagefi, Partner, Martis Capital.

About Qualifacts®

Qualifacts is one of the most trusted technology providers of Electronic Health Records (EHR) for behavioral health and human services organizations. As a strategic partner, Qualifacts and its EHR platform, CareLogic®, helps customers focus on what is most important – client care – by optimizing efficiency and productivity while also keeping them ahead of the ever-changing regulatory landscape. For more information, visit www.qualifacts.com.

About Credible Behavioral Health, Inc.

With over 20 years of innovation and experience, Credible is committed to improving the quality of care and lives in behavioral health for clients, families, providers, and management. Since its founding in June 2000, Credible has Partnered with over 475 Partner Agencies in 38 states. Credible is proud to provide secure, proven, easy-to-use, web-based software for clinic, community, residential, and mobile care providers leveraging a true Partnership approach. www.credibleinc.com.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The firm has more than $53 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 185 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 19 private equity funds, which have invested more than $84 billion in over 900 companies in more than 40 countries. Since inception, the firm has invested more than $10 billion in more than 150 healthcare companies and over $17 billion in more than 320 technology companies. The intersection of these two sectors is a key area of focus for the firm with the current portfolio including WebPT, Modernizing Medicine, Intelligent Medical Objects, Experity, Helix, and SOC Telemedicine. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information please visit www.warburgpincus.com.

About Martis Capital

Martis Capital is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. The Martis team manages more than $1.2 billion of equity capital and is currently investing out of its third fund. With offices in San Francisco, CA, and Washington, DC, Martis seeks to invest in middle market growth companies that provide innovative and cost-effective products and services within targeted segments of the North American healthcare services and information technology sub-sectors. For more information please visit www.martiscapital.com.

