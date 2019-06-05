Ward Keever Recognized As One Of LPL Financial's Top Financial Advisors

WILMINGTON, Del., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Ward Keever IV, CLU, ChFC, RHU, AEP, CFS, AIF, CKA, President and CEO of Covenant Wealth Strategies , was recently recognized for his inclusion in LPL Financial's Chairman's Council. This premier award is presented to the top 1% of approximately 16,000 advisors nationwide, affiliated with LPL Financial. This is Ward's 6th consecutive year earning this honor.

"On behalf of LPL, I congratulate Ward Keever ," said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL Managing Director and Divisional President, National Sales and Consulting. "We applaud Ward and his team for their dedication and ability to nurture trusted relationships with clients to help them work towards their financial goals. We thank Ward for his continuous commitment to the independent model, which enables the delivery of objective financial advice, and for the opportunity to be their partner. We wish Ward and his team continued success."



"On behalf of our Covenant Wealth Strategies' team, I am honored and grateful to be recognized as a top advisor with LPL Financial. Our priority has always been to demonstrate value and help our clients pursue their financial goals," said Ward in response to receiving this special recognition.



Ward and his team are celebrating their 20th year delivering comprehensive financial planning strategies and pro-active concierge service to families, individual investors and small business owners across the country. Ward's team is committed to increasing their knowledge to deliver excellence and exceed clients' expectations.



Please contact their office at contactus@covenantwealthstrategies.com or 302.234.5655 if you are interested in speaking with Ward and learning more about how Covenant Wealth Strategies can serve your financial well-being.

As our clients' most trusted advisor, the team at Covenant Wealth Strategies is a catalyst, striving to build financial security, see dreams fulfilled and create enduring legacies.

*Achievement is based on annual production among LPL Financial Advisors.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC

