Ward, Smith & Hill Listed Among Top IP Firms in 2021 International Legal Guide

LONGVIEW, Texas, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global legal Guide, IAM Patent 1000 – The World's Leading Patent Professionals 2021 has recognized East Texas law firm Ward, Smith & Hill for its highly successful trial litigation.

Firm partners Johnny Ward, Wesley Hill and Chad Everingham are also honored for their work in patent litigation.

Described by the international legal guide as "a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern District of Texas" the firm is "feared by many of the leading patent litigation firms in the United States."

The guide highlighted the work of former Eastern District magistrate judge Chad Everingham for his "unique insight into what does and doesn't work in this patent litigation hotspot."

To learn more about Ward, Smith & Hill's patent litigation practice, visit https://wsfirm.com/practice-areas/patent-litigation/.

Selections for the IAM Patent 1000 guide are based on an extensive research process that includes interviews with attorneys and in-house counsel to identify potential firm and individual honorees. The guide is distributed through intellectual property management magazine IAM (Intellectual Asset Management).

Ward, Smith & Hill is known for high-stakes intellectual property trials. The firm's recent successes include serving as local counsel on a trial team that secured a $502.8 million patent infringement win against tech giant Apple Inc. for infringing on VirnetX's patents. The firm also helped secure a $62.7 million award for Ireland-based Solas OLED Ltd. based on a finding that Samsung Display Company Ltd. willfully infringed on screen display patents in Samsung Galaxy phones.

Longview, Texas-based Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC, has tried more than 350 cases to verdict, earning a national reputation in high-stakes disputes involving complex commercial litigation, intellectual property law, oil and gas matters, bad faith insurance claims, and serious personal injury claims. The firm frequently assists lawyers nationwide in complex cases before Texas juries. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.wsfirm.com.

