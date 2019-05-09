Ware Malcomb Opens New Office In Dallas

IRVINE, Calif., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ware Malcomb, an award-winning international design firm, today announced the opening of a new office in Dallas, Texas, bringing the total number of Ware Malcomb offices across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Panama to 23. Founded in 1972, the firm provides planning, architectural design, interior design, branding and civil engineering services for commercial real estate and corporate clients.

The newest Ware Malcomb office is located at 1919 McKinney Avenue, Suite 100 in the arts district of Dallas. Ware Malcomb has been active in the Texas market since 2013 and currently maintains an office in Houston.

Ware Malcomb also announced it has hired Chris Mavros as Regional Director to lead the new Dallas office. In this role, Mavros will be responsible for the overall growth and management of the firm's operations in Dallas, in addition to working regularly with Ware Malcomb's Houston office to collaborate on projects across the state.

"We are excited to continue to expand our growing presence in the Texas market with the opening of a new office in Dallas," said Jay Todisco, Executive Vice President of Ware Malcomb. "We are also pleased to welcome Chris to the Ware Malcomb team as he leads our new operations in Dallas. His knowledge and expertise will help us to serve our clients across the state, and we look forward to his contributions in the years ahead."

Mavros brings over 17 years of industry experience to his new role at Ware Malcomb. A LEED Accredited Professional, he has worked on a variety of project types throughout his career, including office, industrial, retail, medical office, higher education, mixed use, and public/institutional projects. He also has extensive experience in the areas of business development, marketing, and project management. Mavros holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Oklahoma, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Southern Methodist University.

Recent Ware Malcomb projects in Texas include: Southport Logistics Park in Dallas, Biagi Bros. distribution center in Hutchins, Dril-Quip in Houston, Sunridge Business Park in Wilmer and Medline in Katy. The firm has designed over 1 billion square feet of industrial space in North America.

