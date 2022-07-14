Warehouse Automation Global Market Report 2022-2026: Surging Adoption of Industrial IoT, Rising Ubanization and Growing e-Commerce Sales Drive Growth

DUBLIN, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Warehouse Automation Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global warehouse automation market is likely to record a value of US$33.34 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.60%, for the time period of 2022-2026.

Growth in the global warehouse automation market was supported by several factors like surging adoption of industrial IoT, rising urbanization and growing e-commerce sales. The market is predicted to experience growth in the future years that is likely to be driven by increasing use of artificial intelligence and rising adoption of robotics in warehouse automation. However, lacking availability of skilled labor force and mechanical challenges associated with warehouse automation would impose constraints on the market growth.

The global warehouse automation market by technology can be segmented as follows: MRO services, AGV & AMR, storage systems, picking systems, WMS/WES/WCS, palletizing & depalletizing, sortation systems, AIDC, conveyor systems and overhead systems. In 2021, the market was dominated by MRO services, which was followed by AGV & AMR, storage systems, picking systems, WMS/WES/WCS, palletizing & depalletizing, sortation systems, AIDC, conveyor systems and overhead systems.

The global warehouse automation market on the basis of geography can be segmented into the following: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in 2021 was dominated by North America. This was followed by Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global warehouse automation market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The regional market ( North America , Asia Pacific , Europe , Latin America and Middle East & Africa ) has been analyzed.

, , , and & ) has been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Honeywell International, Muratec, Kion Group, Daifuku, KUKA Group and KNAPP Group) are also presented in detail.

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 COVID-19 Impact on Warehouses

2.2 Growth in E-Grocery Industry



7. Company Profiles

Honeywell International

Muratec

Kion Group

Daifuku

KUKA Group

KNAPP Group

