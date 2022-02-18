Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market to Grow by USD 2.32 | Technavio

Feb 18, 2022, 02:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The warehouse drums and barrels market is expected to grow by USD 2.32 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market 2022-2026: Scope
The warehouse drums and barrels market report covers the following areas:
- Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market size
- Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market trends
- Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market industry analysis
Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market is segmented as below:
- Material
- Steel
- Plastic
- Fiber
- Application
- Chemicals
- Petroleum
- Food Products
- Paint And Solvents
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the warehouse drums and barrels market, including Greif Inc., Jakacki Bag and Barrel Inc., MAUSER Corporate GmbH, MVM Pack Holding AG, REMCON Plastics Inc., SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA, Skolnik Industries Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Tank Holding Corp., and Time Technoplast Ltd., among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Greif Inc. - The company offers drums and barrels such as Steel drums, Small and Intermediate Steel Drums.
- Jakacki Bag and Barrel Inc. - The company offers warehouse drums and barrels such as fiber barrels, plastic barrels, and steel barrels.
- MAUSER Corporate GmbH - The company offers warehouse drums and barrels made of sheet metal, stainless steel, and fiber.
- MVM Pack Holding AG - The company offers warehouse drums and barrels such as cylindrical lidded drums, covered barrels, and bung-head drums.
- REMCON Plastics Inc. - The company offers a wide range of polyethylene drums and batch cans.
Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist warehouse drums and barrels market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the warehouse drums and barrels market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the warehouse drums and barrels market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of warehouse drums and barrels market vendors
Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market 2022-2026: Value Chain Analysis
The value chain of the metal and glass containers market, which is the parent market of the warehouse drums and barrels market, includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Industry innovation
|
Warehouse Drums And Barrels Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.15%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 2.32 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.65
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, India, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Greif Inc., Jakacki Bag and Barrel Inc., MAUSER Corporate GmbH, MVM Pack Holding AG, REMCON Plastics Inc., SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA, Skolnik Industries Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Tank Holding Corp., and Time Technoplast Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Petroleum - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Food products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Paint and solvents - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Steel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Plastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Greif Inc.
- Jakacki Bag and Barrel Inc.
- MAUSER Corporate GmbH
- MVM Pack Holding AG
- REMCON Plastics Inc.
- SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA
- Skolnik Industries Inc.
- Sonoco Products Co.
- Tank Holding Corp.
- Time Technoplast Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
