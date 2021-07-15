Warehouse Execution System Market Size Worth $2.97 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global warehouse execution system market size is expected to reach USD 2.97 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The E-commerce market is growing at a rapid pace, increasing the number of operations in Distributions Centers (DCs). Increasing order volume and speed is facilitating the adoption of advanced software solutions in warehouses, which is escalating the demand for Warehouse Execution Systems (WES) in the market.

Warehouse execution system software offers several functionalities that include labor management and planning and inventory management. Companies that implement WES into their warehouses/distribution centers majorly utilize these two functions of WES. Moreover, the software also encompasses real-time analytics and reporting functions enabling users to visualize operational and labor data in real-time.

Key Insights & Findings:

The market is majorly driven by the growing need to improve the efficiency of the warehouses and distribution centers

The software segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 68% in 2020. This is primarily attributable to the cost and operational benefits such as enhanced productivity and improved visibility, among others, offered by the WES software

The cloud-based deployment segment held the majority share in the market and is also projected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Cloud-based systems reduce the upfront cost of software implementation to a significant level which is contributing to the high revenue share and growth

The third-party logistics (3PL) segment held the largest share in the market in 2020. The high growth of the e-commerce industry and the subsequent increasing complexity of the logistical operations are contributing to the segmental growth

Some of the prominent players in the WES market include Honeywell International Inc.; SSI SCHAEFER ; Manhattan Associates; Fortna Inc.; and Bastian Solutions, LLC

Read 80 page market research report, "Warehouse Execution System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Software, Service), By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), By End-user (Consumer Electronics, Automotive), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'', by Grand View Research.

WES can be a perfect single solution for several warehouses; however, it may not be suitable for warehouses with larger and complex operations. In such cases, the replacement of the existing WMS solutions may not be a feasible option. Therefore, WES can be integrated within the existing WMS. The ability of WES solutions to be implemented with WMS or WCS software makes it a practical solution for large warehouses or DCs. Moreover, as companies are increasingly adopting various automation technologies to suffice the increasing operational activities, advanced software solutions such as WES are also gaining traction in the market.

Further, due to the stringent government regulations, it is becoming crucial that manufacturers and distributors focus on not supplying damaged products to the end-users. Damaged or contaminated products may result in product recall scenarios, thereby degrading the brand value. Such instances are reduced by the implementation of a warehouse execution system as it encompasses the traceability feature, which indicates the presence of damaged products in the inventory.

The increased burden on the warehouses due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has motivated distributors and logistics providers to adopt various automation technologies. The advanced features of the WES software and the combined benefits of WMS and WCS offered by the software are resulting in the increased adoption of WES among the various industries, including healthcare, automotive, food & beverage, among others.

Grand View Research has segmented the global warehouse execution system market based on component, deployment, end-user, and region:

Warehouse Execution System Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Software



Service



Consulting





Installation & Integration





Training and Support & Maintenance

Warehouse Execution System Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

On-premises



Cloud

Warehouse Execution System End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Consumer Electronics



Healthcare



Food & Beverages



Automotive



Third-Party Logistics (3PL)



Others

Warehouse Execution System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Warehouse Execution System Market

Honeywell International Inc

Fortna Inc.

SSI SCHAEFER

Manhattan Associates

Bastian Solutions, LLC

VARGO

Matthews International Corporation

Invata Intralogistics

Softeon

WESTFALIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

