Warehouse Management System Market Size to Reach USD 8.15 Billion in 2028 | Growth in Global E-Commerce Industry and Rising Deployment of Automation in Warehouse Management Processes are Some of the Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Warehouse Management System (WMS) market size is expected to reach USD 8.15 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising need for automation of warehouse management processes and to streamline and manage operations. Complexities associated with transportation and logistics such as manual input of shipping and inventory data results in potentially costly errors, wasted time, and higher manpower expenses. Ability of the warehouse management system to overcome these complexities and drive efficiencies from receiving to picking and ensuring more accurate and timely customer shipments is driving the revenue growth of the market. Global growth of the e-Commerce sector, and especially in developing countries such as China and India, due to rapid increase in online purchasing is expected to continue to boost adoption of WMS during the forecast period.

The major providers of WMS are expanding their respective solution footprint beyond the warehouse. Vendors of these systems are acquiring other software companies in order to expand their footprint and are adding yard management, slotting, transportation planning/execution, supply chain visibility, and trading partner integration to offerings. The future growth of these systems is expected to be driven by expansion into other business operations, and specifically in managing retail store operations.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In April 2020 , Infor, which is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by the industry, announced successful implementation of Infor WMS in the distribution centers of EVA, which is the largest chain of beauty and health stores in the Ukraine . Implementation of Infor WMS resulted in a four-fold reduction in the number of errors in order picking and several-fold reduction in the number of complaints.

, Infor, which is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by the industry, announced successful implementation of Infor WMS in the distribution centers of EVA, which is the largest chain of beauty and health stores in the . Implementation of Infor WMS resulted in a four-fold reduction in the number of errors in order picking and several-fold reduction in the number of complaints. Software segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Benefits associated with warehouse management system such as reduced operating expenses, enhanced security, inbound and outbound optimization, more efficient labor management, enhanced billing management, and improved relation with customers and suppliers are expected to drive deployment and boost revenue growth of this segment.

Cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based warehouse management system offers visibility, scalability, lower upfront costs, flexibility, seamless integration, disaster recovery, and security, which as benefits driving steady deployment.

· Systems integration & maintenance segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the global warehouse management system market in 2020. Warehouse management system integration with customer relationship management tools help in tracking customer activities – from opportunity to order capture – and through order processing and fulfilment.

Transportation & logistics segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Global growth of the e-Commerce sector, and especially in developing countries such as China and India , due to steady increase in online purchasing is driving the need for warehouses ,and fueling demand for WMS for logistics applications.

and , due to steady increase in online purchasing is driving the need for warehouses ,and fueling demand for WMS for logistics applications. Revenue from the warehouse management system market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period. Rising application of warehouse management systems across various end-use industries in the region such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation & logistics, and retail to maximize output and meet growing consumer demand are key factors contributing to increasing popularity of WMS.

is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period. Rising application of warehouse management systems across various end-use industries in the region such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation & logistics, and retail to maximize output and meet growing consumer demand are key factors contributing to increasing popularity of WMS. Some major players in the global market include Manhattan Associates, Blue Yonder, Körber AG, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, IBM, Infor, PSI Logistics GmbH, PTC Inc., and Tecsys Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global warehouse management system market on the basis of offering, deployment, function, application, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software



Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premise



Cloud

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Analytics & Optimization



Labor Management System



Systems Integration & Maintenance



Billing & Yard Management



Consulting Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare



Transportation & Logistics



Manufacturing



Retail



Food & Beverage



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America



a. U.S.





b. Canada





c. Mexico



Europe



a. Germany





b. France





c. U.K.





d. BENELUX





e. Italy





f. Spain





g. Ireland





h. Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



a. China





b. Japan





c. South Korea





d. India





e. Rest of APAC



Latin America



a. Brazil





b. Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

a. Saudi Arabia





b. UAE





c. South Africa





d. Rest of MEA

