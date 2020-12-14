Warehousing and Storage Services Markets, 2025 - Rising popularity of Omnichannel & Growth in E-Commerce Industry Driving the Industry

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Warehousing and Storage Services Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The warehousing and storage services market is expected to register a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025

Warehousing and storage services provide storage for another company or organization's property, including parts, equipment, vehicles, products, and perishable goods. This often includes inventory management and distribution. Storage can be temporary or on a long -term contractual basis.



Warehouse and storage accommodations may consist of environmental regulation, such as temperature and humidity control, to improve product lifespan or limit item degradation. Warehouse and storage services can make a client's property available for pick-up on short notice or distribute products on behalf of their customer.



With the increasing demand for an omnichannel retailing model, it is expected to drive the market. Earlier in 2019, Pepperfry announced that it is investing USD 12 million (over Rs 85 crore) in 2020 to sets up over 100 offline stores and strengthens its supply chain operations to reach more customers. Though the online buying trend is embracing, customers still prefer to 'touch and feel' in the pre-purchase process, especially before ordering big-ticket products such as furniture. Therefore such preferences are expected to increase the customer base, resulting in expanding the warehouse and storing market.



Further, over the next couple of years, industrial warehousing is expected to grow in India's manufacturing units. As things stand, across eight Indian cities, NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, the quality warehousing stock totaled 211 million sq. Ft in 2019. The stock is expected to upto 253 million sq. ft this year and further to nearly 300 million sq. Ft in 2021, according to JLL, a real estate services firm. According to a report by Make In India, the Indian logistics and SCM (Supply Chain Management) sector are currently valued at USD 165 billion, with growth expected to reach USD 215 billion by the end of 2020. Furthermore, the industry has employed more than 22 million people and pushed the rank of India from 54 to 44 in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index (LPI) 2018, in terms of overall logistics performance.



Further, the COVID -19 pandemic has forced shippers to rethink their supplier networks, stage inventory to balance against current demand fluctuations, and lean on internal or 3PL -provided freight visibility solutions. So far, the impact has generally higher volumes for 3PL companies and increased hours to manage at most warehouses.



The pandemic impact has further resulted in many warehouses running busier than ever, mainly catering to food products, pharmaceuticals, and essential household goods. Amazon, Aldi, Asda, and Lidl have all reported a need to increase their capacities and hiring additional warehouse workforce. In April 2020, Amazon announced plans to hire 100,000 new warehouse workers to cover for sick employees and respond to the surge in orders from customers practicing social distancing.



Further, the demand to slow inbound container flows is growing as some retailers and manufacturers fail to pick up containers because warehouses are full or closed. This is due to not being deemed essential service providers responding to COVID -19. To address such issues, container lines are offering shippers options to reduce demurrage fees by allowing them to store containers at their properties.



Key Market Trends



Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage is Expected to Grow Significantly

The refrigerated warehousing and storage is significantly showing positive trends towards market growth, mostly in the pharma sector. Moreover, the Care Quality Commission recommends that insulins, antibiotic liquids, injections, eye drops, and some creams must be stored between 2oC and 8oC to maintain the effectiveness of the medicines. According to the US Census Bureau, 112.87 million Americans used eye drops and eyewash in 2019. This figure was projected to increase to 118 .49 million in 2023. Therefore, the increasing demand would have a positive impact on the refrigerated warehousing and storage market globally.

Further, seeing the demand for refrigerated warehousing and storage, companies are entering this segment to gain competitive advantage and expand their geographic presence. For instance, in October 2019 , United Parcel Service Inc announced that they are expanding their capacity to handle its recent health -care investment. The expansion would add 1. 3 million square feet of dedicated health -care warehouse space and distribution network around the country, which aims to reach 4 million square feet by 2020 . Further, these warehouses would be equipped with climate controls, validated coolers, and freezers to protect high -value specialty pharmaceuticals.

, United Parcel Service Inc announced that they are expanding their capacity to handle its recent health -care investment. The expansion would add 1. 3 million square feet of dedicated health -care warehouse space and distribution network around the country, which aims to reach 4 million square feet by 2020 . Further, these warehouses would be equipped with climate controls, validated coolers, and freezers to protect high -value specialty pharmaceuticals. In May 2020 , Ahold Delhaize USA announced Americold as its partner to build the two previously announced fully -automated frozen warehouses . The new facilities are part of the company's previously announced supply chain transformation plan as it transitions to a fully - integrated, self -distribution model . The plan will expand cold -storage space by 24 million cubic feet, or 500 ,000 square feet, by building the two frozen facilities in partnership with Americold . The facilities will be located in Plainville, Conn . , which will serve Ahold Delhaize USA's Northeast brands, and in Mountville, Pa . , which will serve Ahold Delhaize USA's Mid -Atlantic brands.

, Ahold Delhaize announced Americold as its partner to build the two previously announced fully -automated frozen warehouses . The new facilities are part of the company's previously announced supply chain transformation plan as it transitions to a fully - integrated, self -distribution model . The plan will expand cold -storage space by 24 million cubic feet, or 500 ,000 square feet, by building the two frozen facilities in partnership with Americold . The facilities will be located in . , which will serve Ahold Delhaize Northeast brands, and in . , which will serve Ahold Delhaize Mid -Atlantic brands. Further, CBRE research explored the relationship between e -commerce grocery growth and cold storage warehouse capacity in its Food on Demand Series : Cold Storage Logistics Unpacked, suggesting that an additional 75 to 100 million square feet of industrial freezer/cooler space will be needed to meet the demand generated by online grocery sales in the next five years . The COVID -19 pandemic will likely accelerate this need for space, creating five long -term impacts for the cold -storage sector . Considering that almost 95 % of food imported to or produced in the United States goes through third -party distribution centers before reaching customers, this shift undoubtedly will positively impact the cold storage sector.

Competitive Landscape



The warehousing and storage services market is very competitive, mainly because of local players' presence. The competition is expected to intensify in the future because of the relatively low entry barriers that encourage new entrants to enter further. Long term partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, and high investment in the warehouse management software are the prime growth strategies adopted by the companies to sustain the intense competition.



Vendors like DHL Supply Chain, XPO Logistics, Inc., and FedEx Supply Chain are few key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview (Includes the impact due to COVID-19)

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising popularity of Omnichannel

4.2.2 Growth in E-Commerce Industry

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Maintenance Cost

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Types

5.1.1 General Warehousing and Storage

5.1.2 Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage

5.1.3 Farm Product Warehousing and Storage

5.2 By Ownership

5.2.1 Private Warehouses

5.2.2 Public Warehouses

5.2.3 Bonded Warehouses

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Manufacturing

5.3.2 Consumer Goods

5.3.3 Food and Beverage

5.3.4 Retail

5.3.5 Healthcare

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 DHL International GmbH

6.1.2 XPO Logistics, Inc.

6.1.3 Ryder System, Inc.

6.1.4 NFI Industries, Inc.

6.1.5 AmeriCold Logistics LLC

6.1.6 FedEx Corp

6.1.7 Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC

6.1.8 NF Global Logistics Ltd

6.1.9 APM Terminals BV

6.1.10 DSV Panalpina A/S

6.1.11 Kane Is Able, Inc.

6.1.12 MSC - Mediterranean Shipping Agency AG



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 FUTURE OF THE MARKET



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8a351

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

