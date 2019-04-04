Warm Springs Rehabilitation Hospital of San Antonio Offers Cutting-Edge Robotic Exoskeleton Technology

SAN ANTONIO, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Warm Springs Rehabilitation Hospital of San Antonio is helping stroke and spinal cord injury patients stand and relearn to walk, while gaining confidence and freedom, with the EksoGT™ robotic exoskeleton. The hospital uses the wearable device, which is the first exoskeleton approved for use in stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation, to mobilize patients earlier in their rehabilitation for optimal outcomes.

Each year, as many as 15 million individuals suffer a stroke and 500,000 experience a spinal cord injury. This cutting-edge exoskeleton technology helps patient get back on their feet earlier to re-learn correct step patterns, weight shifting and posture. Clinical evidence suggests that including EksoGT™ gait training in inpatient rehabilitation for stroke improves independence in functional mobility, according to Misty Campbell, the hospital's director of rehabilitation.

"The EksoGT offers many unique benefits to our patients who are relearning to walk after a spinal cord injury or stroke, as the device promotes early mobilization and can help improve gait speed and distance, which are critical factors for optimal recovery," said Campbell. "Most patients take an average of 400 steps their first-time training in the device."

The wearable robotic exoskeleton, which is manufactured by Ekso Bionics®, features SmartAssist™ software that allows clinicians to augment a patient's strength by customizing support for each leg independently, engaging the patient throughout his or her continuum of care.

Dr. Mark Fredrickson, spinal cord injury medical director for the hospital, added, "We are excited to provide our patients with access to this leading exoskeleton technology and are proud to be at the forefront of a new standard of care for spinal cord injury and stroke survivors."

About EksoGT™

EksoGT™ is the first exoskeleton approved by the FDA for use with stroke and spinal cord injuries from L5 to C7. The EksoGT™ with SmartAssist™ software is the only exoskeleton available for rehabilitation institutions that can provide adaptive amounts of power to either side of a patient's body, challenging the patient as he or she progresses through the continuum of care. The suit's patented technology provides the ability to mobilize patients earlier, more frequently and with a greater number of high intensity steps. To date, this device has helped patients take more than 100 million steps in more than 260 rehabilitation institutions around the world.

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the company continues to build upon its unparalleled expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The company is headquartered in the Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol EKSO. For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com or follow us on Twitter: @EskoBionics

WARM SPRINGS REHABILITATION HOSPITAL OF SAN ANTONIO:

Recognized throughout South Texas as a leader in providing comprehensive rehabilitation services, Warm Springs Rehabilitation Hospital of San Antonio is a licensed 65-bed specialty hospital with inpatient and outpatient programs for adults. Located in the heart of the San Antonio Medical Center, the hospital is part of the Post Acute Medical (PAM) network of hospitals and maintains the highest levels of accreditation from The Joint Commission. PAM, which is based in Enola, Pennsylvania, provides post-acute health care services through 32 long-term acute care hospitals and medical rehabilitation hospitals and 15 outpatient physical therapy locations in nine states. PAM is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with loyalty and dedication of highly trained staff, to be the most trusted source for post-acute services in every community it serves. Learn more at www.postacutemedical.com .

