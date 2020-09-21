Warm Springs Rehabilitation Hospital of San Antonio ranks among nation's best

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Warm Springs Rehabilitation Hospital of San Antonio, a subsidiary of Post Acute Medical, is among the nation's top physical rehabilitation hospitals, according to a ranking compiled by Newsweek magazine.

In addition to ranking eighth in Texas, Warm Springs achieved the highest score of all San Antonio rehabilitation hospitals in the "Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2020" survey.

"We are proud that Warm Springs has been recognized as San Antonio's top rehabilitation hospital and among the top 15% of all inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the state of Texas," said Anthony Misitano, Chairman and CEO, Post Acute Medical. "This recognition honors our commitment to provide comprehensive, individualized treatment that fosters meaningful improvement and recovery for people with injuries, illnesses and disabilities."

The survey highlighted the nation's top physical rehabilitation hospitals based on quality of care, quality of service, quality of follow-up care and accommodation and amenities relative to in-state competition. Only those hospitals located in the 20 states with the highest number of physical rehabilitation centers according to the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services were included in the survey.

Thousands of medical experts, including physicians, therapists, and medical staff working in physical rehabilitation hospitals, rated the inpatient rehabilitation hospitals within their home state based on the stated quality criteria. Additionally, experts participated in the survey on Newsweek.com.

Rankings are available to view on Newsweek.com and in the magazine's August print edition.

