Warm Up with Classic Comfort Foods

Beet Lentil Chili

Recipe courtesy of Angie McGowan of "Eclectic Recipes"

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 2 hours

Servings: 8

2 jars (16 ounces each) Aunt Nellie's Sliced Beets

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, diced

4 stalks celery, diced

3 medium carrots, diced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 cloves garlic, diced

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

2 tablespoons ground cumin

1 1/2 tablespoons ground coriander

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste

2 quarts low-sodium chicken or vegetable stock

1 quart water

1 pound lentils

Garnishes (optional):

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup radishes, cut into matchsticks

1/2 cup freshly chopped cilantro

1/2 cup finely chopped onions

1 cup crumbled queso fresco

Drain beets; dice and set aside. Discard liquid.

Preheat large soup pot over medium heat. Drizzle with olive oil. Add onion, celery, carrots and salt; saute until softened, stirring occasionally.

Add garlic, paprika, cumin, coriander, oregano, chili powder and tomato paste; saute until fragrant, stirring frequently.

Add stock, water, beets and lentils. Bring to boil; reduce to simmer. Simmer about 2 hours, or until lentils are tender.

Serve with sour cream, radishes, cilantro, onions and queso fresco, if desired.

Loaded Chicken Bake

Recipe courtesy of "Hungry In LA"

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 8

Nonstick cooking spray

2 cans (15 ounces each) READ German Potato Salad

4 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon finely ground black pepper

3/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1/4 cup crumbled cooked bacon

French-fried onions (optional)

Preheat oven to 375 F.

Lightly coat 9-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Spread potato salad evenly in dish. Top evenly with chicken.

In small bowl, stir together cream, salt and pepper. Pour mixture over chicken.

Sprinkle with cheese, bacon and French-fried onions, if desired.

Bake 15 minutes, or until casserole is bubbly. Let stand 10 minutes. Top with additional French-fried onions, if desired.

