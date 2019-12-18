Warm Weather Travel Destinations Await Holiday Gift-Givers Thanks To Extra Holidays

With the Holiday Sale from Extra Holidays, warm weather destinations abound – from the links in Arizona to the white sand beaches of the Caribbean. Whatever your vacation preference, Extra Holidays has more than 30 popular family hotspots for those looking to create memories that last a lifetime. Forget about sharing beds, waiting for an open shower or cramming your whole family into one hotel room. After an exciting day of exploration, entertainment or relaxation, travelers who book their getaway through Extra Holidays can retreat to a spacious vacation club suite, complete with all the comforts of home.

Many of the suites available through Extra Holidays include full kitchens, private bedrooms, separate living/dining areas, a washer/dryer and even an in-suite fireplace in some locations. These vacation club resorts also include all the amenities of a traditional hotel, like outdoor pools, activities for kids and a 24-hour front desk, but with the luxury of more space and prices that are similar to or less than regular hotel stays.

Savings can be found across the U.S., in destinations including:

Legacy Golf Resort in Phoenix, Arizona.: Just minutes from downtown Phoenix and its fine shopping and dining establishments, Legacy Golf Resort rests on 280 acres at the foothills of the majestic South Mountain. It features the resort's very own 18-hole championship golf course with spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom resort suites that comfortably sleep four to eight guests. The resort's central location allows easy access to take day trips to discover history and culture in Tempe, Mesa and Chandler. Slightly further afield are all the pleasures of artistic Sedona and one of the world's most epic natural attractions, Grand Canyon National Park. Resort amenities include country club-style dining at The Grille, an activities program, fitness center and spa services. Play a game of basketball and then plan a cookout in the barbecue picnic area for a perfect stay.

Wyndham Margaritaville St. Thomas in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands: Located on Water Bay at the eastern end of St. Thomas, this unique resort is renowned for vacations inspired by the laid back lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett. Here, the Margaritaville® Restaurant serves up island-inspired food with a twist, including that juicy Cheeseburger in Paradise. Guests can also enjoy a salty margarita, ice-cold LandShark Lager or boat drink at the 5 O'Clock Somewhere Bar. The resort offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom suites, each portraying a nautical feel. Fully equipped kitchens include a bar area complete with Frozen Concoction Maker® and all rooms have a relaxing outdoor seating area.

Wyndham Bonnet Creek Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida: Designed with families in mind, this resort is directly adjacent to Orlando's major theme parks and was recently ranked a Top Resort in Orlando on Condé Nast's Readers' Choice Awards list. Travelers are minutes away from fun for the whole family, including some of Orlando's world-class attractions, entertainment, dining and shopping. After a long day at the parks, guests can head back to the resort to cool off in one of five outdoor swimming pools or two lazy rivers.

Wyndham Bali Hai Villas in Princeville, Kauai, Hawaii: Some of the most popular attractions in Kauai are within a short drive from this resort, including Hanalei Bay, Waimea Canyon State Park, Limahuli Garden and the Hanalei National Wildlife Refuge. Surrounded by stunning, scenic waterfalls, Wyndham Bali Hai Villas features spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites. Its two outdoor pools enclosed by lush gardens, truly embodies Hawaii's spirit of paradise. Recognized as one of Hawaii's best, this resort placed in the "Best Vacation Timeshare" category of HAWAI'I Magazine's 7th Annual Readers' Choice Awards.

Wyndham SeaWatch Plantation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.: Wyndham SeaWatch Plantation features three spectacular vacation destination complexes and two oceanfront towers surrounded by beautiful ponds and lakes, right between North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. There are a full-range of nearby and on-site attractions, beaches, premier golf courses, unique shopping and thrilling amusement parks just minutes away. Visitors will enjoy a more secluded part of Myrtle Beach complete with easy access to all its vacation thrills. There's even a private boardwalk leading directly to the beach.

Additional resorts part of the Extra Holidays Holiday Sale include Wyndham Nashville in Nashville; Desert Rose Resort in Las Vegas; Vista Mirage Resort in Palm Springs; and more. To book a suite or for additional destinations, visit ExtraHolidays.com/holidays.

OFFER DETAILS: Book by January 6, 2020. Travel by April 5, 2020. Mention promo code HOL2019. Two-night minimum length of stay required. Valid for new reservations only. Reservations subject to availability. Reservations not valid over holidays and special events. Cannot be combined with any other offer. All monetary amounts are noted in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

About Extra Holidays

Extra Holidays is an online rental agency offering vacation condos and suites — many as large as four-bedrooms -- throughout the United States, including Hawai'i, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. As part of Wyndham Destinations, the world's largest vacation ownership and vacation exchange company, Extra Holidays specializes in providing condo vacations at hotel prices.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own or exchange their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company's global presence in approximately 110 countries means more vacation choices for its more than four million members and owner families, with more than 220 resorts which offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham – and 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world's leader in vacation exchange. Year after year, a worldwide team of more than 23,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com. Connect with us on Twitter: @WynDestinations; Facebook: @WyndhamDestinations; Instagram: @WyndhamDestinations; YouTube: @WyndhamDestinations; and LinkedIn: @WyndhamDestinations.

