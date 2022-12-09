Warmth, Care, Christmas - Jackery's Xmas Giveaway is Here

Light Up Your Winter With Jackery Solar

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Every time we love, every time we give, it's Christmas." This ethos is embodied by Jackery, a global provider of solar power solutions. The company celebrated its 10th Anniversary this year, with epic giveaways and record-breaking deals. But as a company that's founded on principles of giving back, it's not slowing down its generosity, heading straight into the holiday season with even more discounts.

image

Jackery's Xmas Giveaway will bring warmth and care to everyone, with holiday buyers enjoying up To 1850zł on selected Jackery products. On facebook, Jackery is going to make people's wishes come true, hosting a social media campaign where they give 1 lucky followers SG1000, for free.

Jackery Holiday Deals

The Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station— Jackery's latest greatest invention, the 2000 Pro is currently Jackery's premiere model, with fast wall charging from 0%-100% within only 2 hours; an award-winning solar power package that features best-in-class panels and a generator for heavy-duty off-grid power needs. The E2000 Pro will be eligible for 5% off or 600zł OFF.

The Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro + 1 SolarSaga 200W panel, the bundle product comes with an outstanding 10% off or 1550zł off.

The Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro + 2 SolarSaga 200W panels, you can also get a 10% off for this powerful bundle, or 1850zł off.

Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO officially launches on Amazon Poland on December 12, 2022:

https://www.amazon.pl/dp/B09XTFPQP2?ref=myi_title_dp

Jackery will be unveiling numerous deals in December. Some of its most popular products will be available for the lowest prices ever. These limited time offers will be available from December 12th - December 25th.

The Jackery E240 — This small and light entry-level portable power station can handle big tasks, has enhanced safety features and is ultra-durable for any conditions. The E240 will be eligible for a great 5% off or 72zł off.

The Jackery E500 — Jackery's mid-capacity portable power station is perfect for backup power, road trips, RV-life, camping trips, and more. It's expertly manufactured and great for all seasons. The E500 will be eligible for 10% OFF, i.e. 315zł off.

The Jackery E500 + SolarSaga 100W — We put together our mid-capacity portable power station together with our light and portable solar panel in a bundle, so that you can generate power by solar anywhere. The bundle will be eligible for a higher 15% off, or 682zł off.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station — This portable power station is a tidy package of everything you need for an outdoor excursion, whether going on a day-trip, weekend excursion, or work from anywhere. It powers multiple devices and the E1000 will be eligible for 15% OFF or 900zł off.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station + 2xSolarSaga 100W panels bundle— this bundle provides you what you need for outdoor activities in a package, you can charge your portable power station freely in the outdoors without worrying about finding a wall socket. The bundle will be eligible for 15% off or 1297zł off.

SolarSaga 100W panels— these portable solar panels are waterproof: IP65 level protection. A single panel can be set up in 10 seconds and the angle is adjustable. They are eligible for 15% off or 240zł off.

SolaSaga 200W panels— Comparing with SolarSaga 100W it has larger capacity and have IP67 level protection. It has Industry-leading Solar conversion efficiency up to 25%. they are eligible for 10% off or 350zł off.

