Warner Bros. Pictures and CJ 4DPLEX Extend Multi-Picture Deal for 2019

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX (www.cj4dx.com), the world's leading cinema technology company, and Warner Bros. Pictures are teaming up to release six additional titles in the immersive, multi-sensory 4DX format. The multi-picture agreement extends a longstanding relationship between the two companies dating back to the 2011 release of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2."

Under the new agreement, the Studio has lined up a diverse slate of 2019 titles for release in 4DX, including:

"Shazam!" on April 5 th

"The Curse of La Llorona" on April 19 th

"POKÉMON Detective Pikachu" on May 10 th

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters" on May 31 st

" Annabelle Comes Home " on June 28 th

" on "It: Chapter 2" on September 6 th

"Joker" on October 4 th

CJ 4DPLEX's 4DX immersive theater technology enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters and haunting horror films, transcending the traditional cinema experience through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubble, vibration, and scents. The result is one of the most immersive formats in contemporary cinema, drawing fans into the action on the big screen. 4DX currently reaches more than 600 locations worldwide, with 13 of those locations in the United States.

"Warner Bros. Pictures continues to be a strong supporter and partner of the 4DX cinematic experience, and we are beyond excited to grow that partnership with the global release of six new titles in their 2019 lineup," stated JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "4DX is one of the most exciting and immersive ways to experience the year's biggest movies and we're thrilled be bringing that experience to audiences worldwide with this fast-growing technology."

Added Thomas Molter, Head of International Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures, "We're thrilled to continue our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX and help expand the footprint of this breakthrough technology with the addition of these highly anticipated titles. As a Studio, we're committed to creating next-level movie-going experiences for our customers and CJ 4DPLEX continues to invent exciting new ways for us to deliver on that promise."

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include '4DX' and '4DX with ScreenX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible. 4DX provides moviegoers with an innovative multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors, maximizing the excitement of the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. More than 640 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. To date, more than 73,000 4DX seats operate in 629 auditoriums, spanning 63 countries.



CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and its technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018. For more information, please visit www.cj4dplex.com.



About ScreenX

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting, marking it as the most visually immersive theater experience of CJ 4DPLEX. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience. To date, ScreenX has been installed in 203 screens around the world, including 87 screens in South Korea; 66 screens in China; 17 in the United States; 9 in England; 4 in Turkey; 4 in Japan; 3 in Switzerland; 2 in France; 2 in Vietnam and 1 in Spain, Hungary, UAE, Kuwait, Thailand, Indonesia, Israel, Canada, and Poland. ScreenX was recognized as the "Innovator of the Year" at ShowEast 2018. For more information, please visit www.screenx.co.kr



About 4DX with ScreenX

4DX with ScreenX is a remarkable, one-of-a-kind cinematic experience that is a blend of 4DX's motion and environmental effects coupled with the visual immersion of ScreenX. The format has been honored this year by Fast Company in the 'Live Events' category as one of 'The World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019". In addition, the cutting-edge format was a recipient of the Silver Edison Award in the Media, Visual Communications & Entertainment category in 2018.

