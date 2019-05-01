Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' 'POKÉMON Detective Pikachu' to be Released in 270-Degree Panoramic ScreenX Format

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX (www.cj4dx.com), the world's leading cinema technology company, together with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures announced today that the first-ever live-action Pokémon adventure, POKÉMON Detective Pikachu, opening worldwide beginning May 10, is coming to select theaters in the ScreenX format.

POKÉMON Detective Pikachu will be the third Warner Bros. Pictures film to be released for 2019 in the panoramic, 270-degree premium cinema format. The new film is part of an earlier six-picture agreement between the two companies that includes New Line Cinema's "Shazam!" and "The Curse of La Llorona," currently in cinemas; Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' highly anticipated "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," opening May 31st; and two more yet to be announced for 2019.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theatre technology that allows a 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand the center screen image to the side walls, surrounding audiences with imagery and providing a sense of being inside the movie.

"We are very excited that Pokémon fans will soon be able to enjoy the fun, comedy and adventure of POKÉMON Detective Pikachu and be able to immerse themselves in the full potential of ScreenX," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "We are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures in bringing this experience to audiences in our newest cinematic format."

"We couldn't be happier to expand our ScreenX slate and invite fans around the world to experience this much-anticipated new Pokémon adventure with the full immersion that this breakthrough technology can deliver," said Thomas Molter, Head of International Distribution at Warner Bros. Pictures. "As a company, we're committed to creating unparalleled movie-going experiences for our customers, and CJ 4DPLEX has been a terrific partner as they continue to push the frontiers of technology to deliver our stories in exciting new ways."

ScreenX adds another dimension of creative possibilities for audiences to enjoy when seeing POKÉMON Detective Pikachu. The 270-degree experience opens up a whole new world as Pokémon pop up everywhere, filling all the three screens, and epic battles put audiences in the middle of the stadium as Detective Pikachu's lightning attacks strike from the left and right panels while action unfolds on the main screen.

