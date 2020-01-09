Warner Bros. To Open First Ever Harry Potter Flagship Store In New York

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The magic of the Wizarding World is coming to New York with the opening of the world's first official Harry Potter flagship store.

Warner Bros. today announced that it will open the first official Harry Potter flagship store in the heart of New York City next to the iconic Flatiron building at 935 Broadway.

(PRNewsfoto/Warner Bros. Studio Tour London)

Opening in Summer 2020, the store will house the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products in the world under one roof with everything from personalised robes and Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans to a brand-new range of house wands with a design exclusive to the New York location.

Spanning three floors and over 20,000 sq. ft., the space will provide fans with a number of exciting retail experiences that evoke the magic of the Wizarding World.

Sarah Roots, SVP Worldwide Tours and Retail, Warner Bros. said: "This will be the largest dedicated Harry Potter store in the world and will become a must-visit fan destination where Harry Potter enthusiasts can engage with interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities as they step into the magic."

"We are very excited to be opening in New York. It's the ideal city in which to launch with so many dedicated Wizarding World fans, a cutting-edge retail environment and a community that embraces innovative experiences."

More details to be announced later in the year. Store imagery can be found here. Store imagery is not final and subject to change.

About Wizarding World

More than two decades ago, a young Harry Potter was whisked onto Platform 9¾ at King's Cross Station, and readers everywhere were swept along with him into a magical universe, created by J.K. Rowling. In the years since, the seven Harry Potter bestsellers have inspired eight blockbuster movies, an award-winning stage play, and, more recently, the start of the Fantastic Beasts five-film series. People of all ages have been enthralled by these extraordinary adventures, set within an expanding universe, inspired by the vision of J.K. Rowling.

For today's growing worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, the Wizarding World welcomes everyone to explore more of this magical universe — past, present and future. The Wizarding World also provides fans with an instant, trusted kite-mark of quality and authenticity.

Harry Potter New York will be part of an expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World experiences that include Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Platform 9 ¾ retail shops.

SOURCE Warner Bros. Studio Tour London