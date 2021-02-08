Warner Joins LG Electronics USA In Senior Home Appliance B2B Sales Role

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry veteran Randy Warner has joined LG Electronics USA's home appliance business-to-business division as Vice President of Sales.

Warner will lead the sales teams for the fast-growing LG Builder division and for Signature Kitchen Suite, LG's trailblazing kitchen appliance brand known for respectfully disrupting the luxury category.

His three decades of experience include senior roles at Dacor, Sub-Zero and Electrolux. Most recently, he was sales vice president at Samsung's luxury division, integrating Dacor into the parent company in 2020.

Reflecting his industry leadership, Warner serves on the board of directors of the National Kitchen & Bath Association. He graduated from the University of South Florida. Warner and his wife, Randi, have two grown sons.

Sam Kim, president of home appliances, LG Electronics USA, said, "Randy Warner is widely respected in the industry, and I expect his extensive expertise in the luxury and builder segments will contribute significantly to LG's continued momentum."

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. www.SignatureKitchenSuite.com

SOURCE Signature Kitchen Suite

Related Links

https://www.signaturekitchensuite.com/us

