Warner Music Group's Arts Music Division & Warner Chappell Music Partner With Build-A-Bear Workshop To Launch New Record Label

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Music Group's Arts Music division and Warner Chappell Music have entered into an exclusive global music partnership with Build-A-Bear Workshop, the popular global brand specializing in customizable stuffed animals, to launch Build-A-Bear Records. The deal comes as Build-A-Bear continues to find ways to connect consumers with its brand, evolving its retail operation into a more diverse business that includes original digital content.

The Build-A-Bear branded label under Arts Music will release original albums, singles, and playlists—including soundtracks from upcoming films, television shows, and digital shorts—as well as sign and develop artists and their releases. Warner Chappell Music will represent and administer publishing rights for all music on the label and collaborate with Build-A-Bear on opportunities with current WCM songwriters and catalogs.

"Launching Build-A-Bear Records is another example of Arts Music's commitment to fun, safe, family-friendly content as we build upon our foundation in the kids and family space," said Kevin Gore, President of Warner Music's Arts Music division. "The company is making some really interesting moves to expand on its wildly successful retail offering and we're excited to partner with them, and our friends at Warner Chappell Music, to bring Build-A-Bear Records to life."

"Warner Chappell is thrilled to team up with Arts Music and Build-A-Bear, a company that creates magical memories for kids, and those who are kids-at-heart," said Ashley Winton, Senior Vice President of Creative Services for Warner Chappell Music. "This inventive project, which our sync and admin teams helped bring to fruition, is a great example of what we are focused on at Warner Chappell Music – working together to build opportunities that super-serve our songwriters."

"Music has been a part of our beloved retail experience for over a decade, with millions of sound chips added to our furry friends each year. In addition, music and our popular music videos have enhanced the story-telling and consumer engagement with key properties including Honey Girls, reinforcing the value that song can bring to our portfolio. The simultaneous partnership with Warner Chappell and Arts Music will allow us to offer a consistent schedule of new music releases for family entertainment, which we expect to be extremely complementary to our strategic initiatives inclusive of our Build-A-Bear Radio platform which launched late last year and build on the already high listenership levels of the station," commented Sharon Price John, Build-A-Bear Workshop president and chief executive officer.

The deal was put together through Foundation Media Partners' Patrick Hughes and Harvey Russell, who will continue to work with Arts Music and Warner Chappell on the operations of the label and music publishing venture.

About Arts Music:

Arts Music is Warner Music Group's umbrella of labels focused on signing, developing and marketing artists and projects across under-served genres including classical, musical theater, jazz, kid's & family music, soundtracks and film scores. Arts Music is the home of the Warner Classics and Erato labels for classical music and Ghostlight Records for musical theater. Arts Music is also the home for the recently-relaunched Sesame Street Records.

About Warner Chappell Music:

Warner Chappell Music, the global music publishing company of Warner Music Group, is home to a wide array of legendary songwriters and a rich catalog of contemporary hits and influential standards. With offices in more than 40 countries, Warner Chappell Music provides deep expertise across a range of creative services and the most innovative opportunities for songwriters and copyright holders. With a history dating back more than 200 years, the company currently publishes and administers music from Steve Aoki , Beyoncé , Blur , Eric Clapton , The Dream, Gamble & Huff, Green Day , Lukas Graham , JAY-Z , Kendrick Lamar , Led Zeppelin , Little Big Town , Madonna , Alan Menken , George Michael , Julia Michaels , Lin Manuel Miranda, Katy Perry , Radiohead , Rihanna , Roc Nation, Stephen Schwartz, Slash, Stephen Sondheim , Chris Stapleton , Rod Temperton , Tove Lo, Justin Tranter , Twenty One Pilots , and Pharrell Williams , among many others.

About Build-A-Bear®:

Build-A-Bear® is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. Build-A-Bear Workshop® has over 450 stores worldwide where Guests can create customizable furry friends, including corporately-managed stores in the United States, Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom, and franchise stores in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico and the Middle East. Buildabear.com is the online destination for unique furry-friend gifts, featuring TheBear-Builder™, a shopping configurator that helps create customized gift options. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted a total revenue of $336.6 million in fiscal 2018.

