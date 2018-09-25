Warner Norcross + Judd LLP, Olympia Development Of Michigan, Announce Law Firm's New Office On Woodward Avenue In The District Detroit

DETROIT, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympia Development of Michigan and Warner Norcross + Judd LLP announced today that the award-winning law firm will contribute to Detroit's continuing resurgence by establishing a Class A office location in The District Detroit at 2715 Woodward Ave. Located between Little Caesars Arena and the new Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University, the five-story building offers proximity to Detroit's most important business destinations as well as premier entertainment and cultural attractions.

The Warner Norcross + Judd office will be the sole tenant of the building's third floor, occupying nearly 30,000 square feet of the 127,000-square-foot, office/medical/retail building. The modern workplace will house about 55 attorneys and staff and will feature conference rooms, collaborative work spaces, dedicated parking and a lounge overlooking Woodward Avenue.



"This agreement represents our commitment to the city of Detroit and our desire to be part of its exciting resurgence," said Linda Paullin-Hebden, executive partner of the firm's Southfield office, one of two in the metropolitan Detroit area. "Whereas other large Michigan law firms have looked to expand outside of the state, Warner has consistently doubled down on Michigan by establishing eight regional offices in key geographies. As a result, Warner will be the only major law firm to have offices in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties."

Paullin-Hebden added that Detroit has fostered a one-of-a-kind, dynamic business climate in the last decade that has made the new location perfect for Warner.

"The District Detroit is an ideal location that promises innovative design and convenience features while also being located close to the action—this is right where our attorneys and our clients want and need us to be," she said.

With 230 attorneys statewide, Warner is one of the largest law firms in Michigan. The firm represents more than 7,000 companies, organizations and individuals based in or doing business in Michigan, including Fortune 500 companies, second-stage growth businesses, entrepreneurial start-ups, non-profits, individuals and families. The attorneys moving to Detroit practice in dozens of areas and industries, including automotive, media, labor and employment, energy and environment, family law, financial services, health law, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property and real estate.

"Warner Norcross + Judd's planned expansion is just one example of how The District Detroit is attracting world-class companies and professional services to the city of Detroit," said Travis Arbogast, vice president of development at Olympia Development of Michigan. "We look forward to their presence in Detroit, along with other companies that are eager to bring jobs and spur economic growth in our community."

In addition to Warner's 30,000 square feet of office space, the Detroit Medical Center will lease part of the building to operate a state-of-the-art Sports Medicine Institute. The building will also offer approximately 17,000 square feet of street-level retail.

James Berkemeier and Sam Munaco of Advocate Commercial acted as Warner Norcross + Judd's real estate advisors. The District Detroit office properties are represented by Mike Carl and Ron Gantner of Plante Moran Cresa. For leasing inquiries please send an email to Mike.Carl@plantemoran.com.

About Warner

By providing discerning and proactive legal advice, Warner Norcross + Judd builds a better partnership with its clients. Warner is a corporate law firm with 230 attorneys practicing in eight offices throughout Michigan: Grand Rapids, Southfield, Midland, Macomb County, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Holland and Lansing. To learn more, visit www.wnj.com , follow us on Twitter @WNJLLP or connect on LinkedIn.

About The District Detroit

The District Detroit is a dynamic urban destination in the heart of Detroit. One that includes something for everyone—a dense neighborhood experience with a variety of developments alongside Detroit's premier sports and entertainment venues. Connecting downtown Detroit to growing nearby neighborhoods such as Midtown, Corktown and Brush Park, The District Detroit is having a dramatic economic impact on Detroit and is a driving catalyst of the city's remarkable resurgence. The District Detroit represents $1.4 billion in new investment to Detroit including the new Little Caesars Arena, Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University and Little Caesars world headquarters campus expansion. Additionally, new office, residential and retail spaces will continue to add momentum to Detroit's amazing comeback for years to come.

SOURCE Olympia Development of Michigan