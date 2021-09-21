Warner Pacific Sets Its Sights On Growth

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 40 years, Warner Pacific has been the most trusted partner of brokers in the health insurance industry in several states, now including Texas since 2019. The company is setting its sights on growth through a dedicated team that is currently expanding and the company's high-tech, high-tech approach to service that sets it apart.

The Texas team currently includes:

John Kurath , Senior Vice President of Sales

, Senior Vice President of Sales Trei Wild , Regional Vice President of Sales

, Regional Vice President of Sales Matthew Sarchet , Sales Consultant, Technology and Market Development

, Sales Consultant, Technology and Market Development Eric Scher , Sales Executive

, Sales Executive Eva Boucher , Sales Executive

, Sales Executive Rachele Posey , Sales Executive

, Sales Executive Mark Robertson , Sales Executive

, Sales Executive Rick Krout , Sales Executive – Ancillary/Work Site

, Sales Executive – Ancillary/Work Site Teresa Rameriz , Broker Service Representative

While this team is "the face of Warner Pacific" in Texas, providing insurance agents with comprehensive pre- and post-sales assistance, they're backed by technology and operations experts working behind the scenes to seamlessly deliver technology solutions and back-office support. It's everything these agents need to grow their businesses in a rapidly changing marketplace—all at no cost to them.

Another important differentiator is this team's cutting-edge expertise in the level funded arena. "We study the product and take courses to stay on top of it so that we can educate the brokers and their clients," says Trei. "We have fully insured products and Individual, Medicare, etc. expertise, but level funded is 10 times more complicated, and it gives employers the ability to actually get money back if they run well, or even close to well."

Learn more about Warner Pacific and how it's been the most trusted partner of brokers in the health insurance industry for decades here .

About Warner Pacific

Warner Pacific provides insurance agents in Texas, California and Colorado with sales assistance, innovative technology and back-office support—the tools they need to grow their business in a rapidly changing marketplace. With strong leadership and a focus on building and deepening relationships, Warner Pacific has become a top-producing general agency for many of the nation's largest insurance carriers. Learn more about the company here .

