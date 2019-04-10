Warrior to Cyber Warrior Announces a New Website and an Expanded Approach to Serving Veterans

ARLINGTON, Va., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Warrior to Cyber Warrior (W2CW) Foundation today unveiled a new website, along with an expanded approach to Veteran cyber training. This new capability expands W2CW's current training and certification offerings to serve an unlimited number of Veterans at all cyber skill levels.

Warrior to Cyber Warrior

"We started W2CW to tackle the high rate of unemployment in the Veteran community by equipping them with the skills they needed to excel in civilian life," says W2CW Executive Director Waylon Krush. "That's still our mission. But the cyber battlefield has evolved. Our new program, backed by fresh partnerships, will equip Veterans with the advanced cyber skills, training and certifications they need to lead the fight in this new theatre."

Made possible by a generous donation from the Lunarline School of Cybersecurity® (SCS), W2CW students now have free access to an advanced cyber workforce curriculum. SCS workforce training maps to all Knowledge, Skills and Abilities requirements of the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) Framework. This courseware is proven across the academic, intelligence, defense, federal civilian and private sector communities and is customizable to meet the unique cyber needs of complex organizations.

"As the world's largest Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned provider of custom cyber training, we see the vital contribution Veterans and Active Duty Military make to global cyber defense," says Nick Trudics, Director of the Lunarline School of Cybersecurity. "We want to help. We set aside at least 20% of the seats in every course we sell for Veterans and Active Duty Military to attend, free of charge. W2CW students can also take any of our online courses for free. This includes our CyberSec First Responder® (CFR) course, which helps prepare students to take the CFR certification exam."

Additionally, through Lunarline Cyber Certified Experts® (CCE) and CertNexus, qualifying W2CW students have free access to numerous cyber certification exams, including ANSI-accredited and DoD 8570 baseline certifications. W2CW's partnership with CertNexus also includes 50 free CFR certification exams, offered to qualifying W2CW students on a first-come, first-served basis.

"SCS cyber workforce training and certifications help top universities, military and intelligence units, federal agencies and Fortune 500 companies fight back against modern cybercrime," says Mr. Krush. "W2CW's expansion means that all Veterans can take advantage of this training to reskill, upskill and lead on the cyber frontlines."

About W2CW: W2CW equips returning Veterans, or if a Veteran is physically unable to support their families, their spouses, with valuable cybersecurity skills and certifications. W2CW students have graduated to senior positions at the White House, within the DoD and Federal Civilian communities, and across the Fortune 500.

About Lunarline School of Cybersecurity

The Lunarline School of Cybersecurity delivers cyber workforce training, certifications and solutions to clients across the intelligence, defense, federal civilian and private sectors. For more information visit schoolofcybersecurity.com.

For more information about Lunarline, please visit Lunarline.com or follow us on Twitter at @LunarlineInc

