Warriors Build Confidence, Find Veteran Support at Indoor Rock Climb

"It's been a long, cold winter up here, and to have what is normally an outdoor activity on the inside was refreshing," said Army veteran John Stuhlmacher. "The group of warriors felt an instant connection. When we see and hear directly from other individuals with similar challenges about how they are making a positive impact in the community, it betters everyone."

Warriors experienced veteran peer support firsthand and networked with other veterans in the area, including some with Team Rubicon, which handles disaster response with veteran volunteers in communities all over the globe. WWP partners with organizations like Team Rubicon to help reach more veterans throughout the country.

"I signed up because I wanted to network with other warriors," said Army Reserve veteran Jose Villanueva. "I'm also afraid of heights, so I wanted to challenge myself."

In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, 80 percent of survey respondents expressed social engagement and support led to them registering with WWP.

"I got a chance to be around people that are experiencing some of the stuff I'm going through," Jose said. "I feel safer when I'm with them."

"I love being part of a group that makes me feel welcome," Amanda said. "Despite the cane and my speech disorder, other warriors are very accepting."

"Wounded Warrior Project, to me, is an organization that brings brother and sisters together," John said. "It reminds us we are not alone."

WWP has been connecting, serving, and empowering wounded warriors for 15 years. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

