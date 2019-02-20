Warriors Discover Fresh Cooking and Connect with Each Other

Warriors and family members met at a cooking school and prepared mashed potatoes three ways (potatoes/celery root, potatoes/cauliflower and potatoes only), crostini with ricotta and arugula, Tuscany herbed chicken, braised kale with vegetables and beans, and poached pears with ricotta cheese.

"We got to work right away and had good hands-on experience," Chad said. Warriors then sat down to chat and enjoy the fruits of their labor.

Good nutrition habits and learning to eat in versus eating out can help warriors maintain a healthy weight. This continues to be a challenge for the majority of warriors. About half (51.7 percent) are obese based on their body-mass index, according to a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the wounded warriors it serves.

In addition, activities like cooking and socializing with other veterans can help warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. Getting out of the house and participating in opportunities like this connects warriors to a support system of people who know what they're going through.

