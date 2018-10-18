Warriors Discover New Abilities At Adaptive Sports Clinic

That newfound confidence was echoed by other warriors, including Army veteran Deirdre Tinsley.

"Once you get injured, you tend to get caught up in the things you can no longer do," Deirdre said. "So, I came hoping to see what I can do. I'm really impressed. My confidence has greatly improved, and it also inspires me to push myself a little more and try to get a little more done."

For two days, warriors had the opportunity to try soccer, football, softball, and basketball – all in wheelchairs – at the Morgan's Wonderland adaptive amusement park in San Antonio. For this clinic, WWP partnered with South Texas Regional Adaptive and Paralympic Sports (STRAPS).

WWP exposes wounded warriors to adaptive sports to help them gain confidence and knowledge of what's available in their area. Many are encouraged to continue participating in community events. WWP staff work with local adaptive sports providers to follow up and offer warriors more activities.

"I have talked to a couple of people here about doing more adaptive sports in the future," said Brian Patterson, an Army veteran who alternates between ambling on his own and using a wheelchair for stability because of balance issues stemming from traumatic brain injury.

"I want to show up for adaptive sports and get engaged in doing more wheelchair practice," Brian said. "I'm more mobile now, and I feel more comfortable and stronger. It improves my quality of life."

