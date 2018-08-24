Warriors Empowered to Heal Through Family Go-Karting

The gathering gave warriors and families an opportunity to make new friends and reconnect with old friends in a comfortable, family-oriented environment.

WWP serves warriors by connecting them with one another and their communities. Programs also focus on mental and physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence, government relations, and community relations and partnerships. Generous donors make it possible for wounded warriors to take part in connection activities and benefit from program resources at no cost to them.

"I had the opportunity to meet a warrior who processed out of the military just weeks ago," Taniki said. "I helped him get his mom signed up as a family support member and told him about work programs that can open up employment opportunities."

"This was the first time we were able to participate in a go-karting event together," said Navy veteran Eduardo Pena. "It's difficult for us to find an activity that our whole family can afford. Wounded Warrior Project definitely came through for us on this one!"

In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, 80 percent of survey respondents expressed social engagement and support led to them registering with WWP.

"Being a part of Wounded Warrior Project is like a family reunion with fellow service members," Eduardo said. "Connecting with people who've had hard times and experienced life-changing moments while serving in the military brings me comfort and confidence."

"Wounded Warrior Project gives me a safe place to have support and the encouragement to keep going forward and live a happy life," Taniki said.

WWP has been connecting, serving, and empowering wounded warriors for 15 years. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

About Wounded Warrior Project



Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

