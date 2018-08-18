Warriors Get Creative on the Farm with Their Families

Warriors form strong bonds in the military, but when they come home, they often struggle with feeling alone. WWP offers a community that welcomes warriors with open arms.

While warriors got to know each other better, their kids enjoyed pony rides and the chance to get up close and personal with some friendly farm animals, like goats and chickens. They also participated in arts and crafts.

"I try to sign up for family events as a way for our family to get out and do things together in an environment that I feel safe in," said Army veteran Scott Owens. "My daughters enjoyed being able to ride horses again. I especially enjoyed seeing my middle daughter riding the Clydesdale."

WWP connects warriors with one another, their families, and communities. It serves warriors through lifesaving programs and services targeting mental and physical health, career and benefits counseling, and support for the most severely wounded. And WWP empowers warriors to mentor other veterans and live life on their terms – because every warrior has a next mission and a positive future to look forward to.

"Wounded Warrior Project is a great resource for information, events, and advocacy," Scott said. "I've been working as an advocate for veterans since 2010 and have been across the country sharing my story as a means of motivating employers and politicians to create policy that will benefit veterans in the areas of employment and housing."

Learn more about opportunities for warriors to connect at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/alumni.

About Wounded Warrior Project



Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) connects, serves, and empowers wounded warriors. Read more at http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

