Warriors Learn Woodwork and Create Artwork With Wounded Warrior Project

Veterans learned the basics of woodworking — distressing, sanding with the grain, and staining — and how to appreciate the beauty of the wood they used for their personalized signs.

"I enjoyed participating in this event with my fellow veterans," said National Guard veteran Richard Torres. "It allowed us to express our artistic sides and talk with other veterans in a positive atmosphere."

"My wife and I connected with another vet, a command sergeant major in the Army, and we talked about our families and our past," said National Guard veteran David Vargas. "We also spoke of our experiences in the military and how it changed our lives."

"There was a Navy veteran who shared that she is currently in training as an underwater welder," Richard said. "I thought that was an awesome civilian career."

WWP connects warriors with one another, their families, and communities. It serves warriors through lifesaving programs and services targeting mental and physical health, career and benefits counseling, and support for the most severely wounded.

"I deeply appreciate what Wounded Warrior Project does," Althea said. "They're always there when I need them."

"This organization has been my saving grace, my lifeline," Richard said. "When loneliness and despair begin to creep back into my life, there is always Wounded Warrior Project to pull me out."

"Wounded Warrior Project allows us to share bonds with those who really understand the terrors and tragedy of war," David said. "We share great stories, both good and bad, which allows us to move on and help cope with life after the service."

Learn more about opportunities for warriors to connect with each other and their communities at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/alumni.

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

