Warriors Strengthen Bonds with Families at Waterpark

"I wanted a weekend away with the family," said Army veteran Wayne Simpson. "This event was something we could not have done without the help of Wounded Warrior Project. My wife and I enjoyed the camaraderie with other vets. The kids, of course, thought playing with mom and dad at the indoor water park was the best."

Generous donors make it possible for wounded warriors to take part in connection activities and benefit from program resources at no cost to them.

"I've gone alone to other Wounded Warrior Project events here in Tennessee, mostly hunting, but this family weekend gathering has really brought us closer," Wayne said.

The 2017 WWP Annual Warrior Survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) highlights the importance of opportunities for connection at WWP outreach events, which support the long-term recovery of warriors in environments that accommodate physical injuries and social anxieties.

"This event has helped me and my family form long-lasting memories," Wayne said. "It has also helped me cope with readjustment, out of the house, and away from everyday life."

Isolation is one of the most significant struggles wounded warriors deal with after serving their country. It can be difficult knowing how to overcome that challenge and rekindle bonds similar to those formed in the military.

Outreach events like this support the long-term recovery needs of warriors by reintroducing them and their families to the unique bonds experienced during military service. Connecting with fellow service members in the community minimizes isolation and creates a support structure during the healing process.

WWP has been connecting, serving, and empowering wounded warriors for 15 years. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has continued meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project