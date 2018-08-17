Warriors Take on Challenges Hand Over Fist at Enchanted Rock Climb

"I enjoyed climbing Enchanted Rock and being able to see the city from the summit," said Army veteran Marlene Rodriguez. "This Wounded Warrior Project event offered great camaraderie and a hope for a better future."

Fellow warriors and guests learned techniques specifically designed for those who have limited or no rock climbing experience but would like to take part in the physical challenges it offers.

"I talked to quite a few people there, and just about all of them seemed to be pretty open about themselves," Daniel said. "Most are just trying to piece themselves back together and find something meaningful."

WWP program events like this give wounded warriors an opportunity to experience veteran peer support firsthand. These social gatherings get them out of the house and connect them with fellow service members and their communities.

"With Wounded Warrior Project, I have an opportunity to not only work on my own well-being, but to help others work on theirs," Daniel said. "They make sure veterans know they are not alone in their fight."

Activities like rock climbing and socializing with other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues, and 30.3 percent indicated physical activity helps.

To learn and see more about how WWP's programs and services connect, serve, and empower wounded warriors, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org, and click on multimedia.

