Warriors Train on Ninja Warrior Challenge Course

Warriors tested and timed themselves on a challenging course, including interactive climbing obstacles such as the giant beanstalk, skyscraper walk, and speed climbing walls.

WWP program events like this give wounded warriors an opportunity to experience veteran peer support firsthand. These social gatherings get them out of the house and connect them with fellow service members and their communities.

"It was great watching all of my kids positively interact with each other and other kids, while taking part in physical activity," Joe said. "It emphasized my point that they don't need electronics to have fun."

Physical activity and socializing with other veterans helps warriors connect with the support network they need to overcome the challenges they face. In a WWP survey(https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the wounded warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues, and 30.3 percent indicated physical activity helps.

Every need is worthy of attention and care, and WWP events like this help warriors plan their paths forward together.

"Wounded Warrior Project is a way for me to meet other warriors who deal with similar issues," Joe said. "It's also a way for our families to meet and make new friends. Being able to attend events and feel comfortable around the folks there makes a big difference."

To learn more about how WWP empowers veterans to achieve their goals, visit https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/alumni.

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

