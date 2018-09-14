Warriors Walk Winding Nature Trails for Tranquility, Wellness

WWP program events like this give wounded warriors an opportunity to experience veteran peer support firsthand. These social gatherings help to get them out of the house and connect them with fellow service members and their communities.

"I tend to get a little depressed and non-active," said Air Force veteran Idola Gunn. "This gave me the opportunity to get out, exercise, and meet other warriors. I'm usually afraid of being out in the woods, but the other veterans helped me feel safe."

The 2017 WWP Annual Warrior Survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) highlights the importance of connection at WWP outreach events. These settings support the long-term recovery of warriors with physical injuries and social anxieties.

Veterans wound through twisting trails on the spring hike through forests and lush, grassy fields.

"The veterans I met on the trail seemed to enjoy the tranquil walk in the woods as much as I did," John added. "This nature walk got me out of the house and moving for a couple hours."

"I met new veterans and found a new location to take walks," Idola said. "I had great conversations with the folks I walked with and even met a veteran that was in a military field similar to mine."

"Events like this give me a reason to get up and go out," Idola said. "Because it's hard for my non-military friends to understand my disabilities, it's great to hang out with others who don't judge or try to diagnose me."

