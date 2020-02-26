Warwick Investment Group Expands ESG Commitment As A Signatory Of United Nations supported Principles For Responsible Investment

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Warwick Investment Group ("Warwick"), a premier investment firm that manages alternative asset classes, continues to expand its commitment to leading and implementing best investment practices in the environment, social, and governance ("ESG") fields as a signatory of the United Nations supported Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI), the world's leading proponent of responsible investment practices.

"Warwick has incorporated ESG planning into our investment analysis from the beginning of the Firm, establishing the foundational tenet that responsible investment is a cornerstone for long-term value creation. Codifying Warwick's support and belief in the UN-supported PRI's principles and commitments is a natural next step and highlights the value and importance placed on ESG efforts inside our organization," said Warwick's CEO, Kate Richard.

"PRI signatories represent over $90 trillion in AUM, and we are thrilled for Warwick to add its name to our signatory list. Their commitment to ESG principles guiding the investment process and accountability related to these principles highlights Warwick's leadership in this area," said Fiona Reynolds, PRI CEO.

About the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI):

The PRI is the world's leading proponent of responsible investment. It works to understand the investment implications of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and to support its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. The six principles for responsible investment were developed with the backing of the United Nations. The PRI acts in the long-term interests of its signatories, of the financial markets and economies in which they operate and ultimately of the environment and society as a whole.

Visit www.unpri.org

About Warwick Investment Group

Warwick Investment Group ("Warwick") is an investment firm that manages alternative asset classes. The firm has approximately $2 billion in managed assets and has completed over 1,000 transactions since inception. Warwick aims to generate attractive investment returns across market cycles, driving growth and value creation, through the expertise of its world-class team. Warwick has approximately 80 investment professionals and invests its own capital alongside its partners' capital.

