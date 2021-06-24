Wasabi Expands Global Presence, Announces APAC Headquarters in Japan

Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company, today announced the expansion of its Asia-Pacific presence with the opening of its Japanese headquarters. Tweet this

"Like many regions across the world, the disruption of the last year has influenced companies across the Asia-Pacific region to revisit their technology strategy with a focus on business resilience and pandemic preparedness. Cloud infrastructure technology and services investments are critical components of this change," said Andrew Smith, Research Manager, Cloud Infrastructure Services at IDC. "As a result, according to IDC's Public Cloud Services Tracker, we expect revenues associated with public cloud IaaS in APJ to grow 36% in 2021, to $28.3 Billion – a growth rate that is faster than any other global region."

This continued expansion into APAC allows Wasabi to continue its mission of redefining the way businesses think about cloud storage with a solution that is 1/5th the cost of Amazon S3, has zero fees for egress or API requests and requires no vendor lock-in. It's an ideal product for the channel because every organization needs to store data and it's simple to understand, bundle with other products, and to sell. Wasabi's customer base is rapidly expanding around the world, storing data ranging from backups, disaster recovery and archiving to surveillance video, medical imaging, scientific research, education, genomics, AI/ML data lakes, blockchain, television, movies and government data.

"The Asia Pacific market is one of the most important in the world. The appetite for inexpensive, fast, and reliable cloud storage is nearly insatiable. In Japan specifically, our strategic partnership with NTT Communications has grown rapidly as they sell Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage to their customers and partners. So Japan is the logical place to open our APAC headquarters. From Japan, we can expand into other Asia markets," said David Friend, CEO and Co-Founder of Wasabi.

About Wasabi Technologies

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an infinite amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston.

