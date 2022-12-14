Wasabi market to Grow by 9.91% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising awareness about the health benefits of wasabi will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasabi Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wasabi Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including Beaverton Foods Inc., Clearspring Ltd., Connors Greens LLC, Eden Foods Inc., KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd., Mountain View Wasabi, MUSO Co., Ltd., Oregon Coast Wasabi, Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd., Real Wasabi LLC, S and B Foods Inc., Tamaruya Honten Co., Ltd., TasFoods Ltd., and The Wasabi Co., among others.

15+, Including Beaverton Foods Inc., Clearspring Ltd., Connors Greens LLC, Eden Foods Inc., KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd., Mountain View Wasabi, MUSO Co., Ltd., Oregon Coast Wasabi, Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd., Real Wasabi LLC, S and B Foods Inc., Tamaruya Honten Co., Ltd., TasFoods Ltd., and The Wasabi Co., among others. Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application, type, and region

To understand more about the Wasabi Market, request a sample report

In 2017, the wasabi market was valued at USD 414.57 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 117.12 million. The wasabi market size is estimated to grow by USD 395.3 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 10.24% according to Technavio.

Wasabi Market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Wasabi Market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Beaverton Foods Inc. – The company offers wasabi such as authentic fresh wasabi.

– The company offers wasabi such as authentic fresh wasabi. Clearspring Ltd. - The company offers wasabi such as Clearspring Wasabi powder.

- The company offers wasabi such as Clearspring Wasabi powder. Eden Foods Inc. - The company offers wasabi such as Eden Wasabi Powder.

Wasabi Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

Rising awareness about the health benefits of wasabi

Growing demand for Japanese cuisine

Rise number of new restaurants that serve sushi

Key Challenges:

Side effects of wasabi

High dependence on Asia for production

for production Requirement for specific climate

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The Wasabi Market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the Key Data Covered in this Wasabi Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Wasabi Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Wasabi Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Wasabi Market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud data warehouse market vendors

Related Reports:

The nutricosmetics market size is estimated to grow by USD 847.3 million with a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The nutricosmetics market is segmented by product (dietary supplements, food, and beverages), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

size is estimated to grow by USD 847.3 million with a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The nutricosmetics market is segmented by product (dietary supplements, food, and beverages), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, , , , and and ). The seaweed snacks market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.10 billion with a CAGR of 10.65% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The seaweed snacks market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Wasabi Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 151 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 395.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Beaverton Foods Inc., Clearspring Ltd., Connors Greens LLC, Eden Foods Inc., KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd., Mountain View Wasabi, MUSO Co., Ltd., Oregon Coast Wasabi, Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd., Real Wasabi LLC, S and B Foods Inc., Tamaruya Honten Co., Ltd., TasFoods Ltd., and The Wasabi Co. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global wasabi market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global wasabi market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart of Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Medical and nutraceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Medical and nutraceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Medical and nutraceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Medical and nutraceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Medical and nutraceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Sauce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Sauce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Sauce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Sauce - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Sauce - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Beaverton Foods Inc.

Exhibit 112: Beaverton Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Beaverton Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Beaverton Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Clearspring Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Clearspring Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Clearspring Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Clearspring Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Connors Greens LLC

Exhibit 118: Connors Greens LLC - Overview



Exhibit 119: Connors Greens LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Connors Greens LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Eden Foods Inc.

Exhibit 121: Eden Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Eden Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Eden Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Mountain View Wasabi

Exhibit 127: Mountain View Wasabi - Overview



Exhibit 128: Mountain View Wasabi - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Mountain View Wasabi - Key offerings

12.9 MUSO Co., Ltd.

Exhibit 130: MUSO Co., Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: MUSO Co., Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: MUSO Co., Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Oregon Coast Wasabi

Exhibit 133: Oregon Coast Wasabi - Overview



Exhibit 134: Oregon Coast Wasabi - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Oregon Coast Wasabi - Key offerings

12.11 Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Real Wasabi LLC

Exhibit 139: Real Wasabi LLC - Overview



Exhibit 140: Real Wasabi LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Real Wasabi LLC - Key offerings

12.13 S and B Foods Inc.

Exhibit 142: S and B Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: S and B Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: S and B Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Tamaruya Honten Co., Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Tamaruya Honten Co., Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Tamaruya Honten Co., Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Tamaruya Honten Co., Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 TasFoods Ltd.

Exhibit 148: TasFoods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: TasFoods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: TasFoods Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 The Wasabi Co.

Exhibit 151: The Wasabi Co. - Overview



Exhibit 152: The Wasabi Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: The Wasabi Co. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 154: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 155: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 156: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 157: Research methodology



Exhibit 158: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 159: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 160: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio