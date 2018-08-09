Wasatch Midwifery Becomes Utah's First Nationally Accredited Birth Center

"We are excited about our status as a nationally accredited birth center," says midwife and owner Adrienne Brown. "With this distinction, we have designated the framework of our practice to include a high level of clinical competency and respectful maternity care, all while honoring natural processes. Every person has the right to receive respectful, professional, and safe maternity care."

Wasatch Midwifery is also Utah's only out-of-hospital provider who can directly bill a variety of insurance. Other birth centers provide complicated billing sheets for their patients to submit, or they find workarounds that will possibly provide coverage, which can ultimately end in denial and their patients being left to foot the bill. As a preferred provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, patrons of Wasatch Midwifery can rest assured that they can use their benefits and meet their deductible to enable care for other medical services for themselves or their family members throughout the year.

Many people in the greater Salt Lake area have benefited both emotionally and financially from the service provided by the team at Wasatch Midwifery. They find the service to be more personal than the hospital, where they were sometimes left feeling like a spectator of their own delivery, rather than an active participant. Additionally, they find that with the ability to bill their insurance, their out-of-pocket expense is actually less or the same as a hospital birth. One woman, Michelle Medina, only paid $800 out-of-pocket for her pre-natal care and delivery. Another, Daniella Hansen, had her first out-of-hospital delivery using her insurance benefits from United Health Care. Because she met her deductible, she was able to receive coverage for other, much-needed procedures.

"After delivering my first two babies in a hospital, I knew I needed to find something new. Something better," says Daniella Hansen. "I knew I was going to do it at home, and that's when I found Adrienne. She was very caring and encouraging. I really trusted her because she trusted me; that I could do it naturally."

ABOUT WASATCH MIDWIFERY AND WELLNESS



Wasatch Midwifery and Wellness (www.wasatchmidwifery.com) is a boutique midwifery practice nestled near the Wasatch Mountain Range in Holladay, Utah. The midwives and doulas at Wasatch Midwifery provide care from pre-conception planning to post-partum checkups and are renowned specialists in their field. While honoring diverse perspectives from an array of health care options in pregnancy, the practitioners of Wasatch Midwifery feel most people will benefit greatly from maternity care that is professional and regulated, based in evidence, and representative of their individual needs, rather than a physician's schedule.

Contact: Additional Contact: Nate DiPalma Kate Kummer nate@conceptmrk.com katherine@conceptmrk.com 435- 615-1758 Office (435) 615-1758 435-640-3856 (435) 994-2127

SOURCE Wasatch Midwifery and Wellness

Related Links

http://www.wasatchmidwifery.com

