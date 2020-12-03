WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) Reaffirms The Colleges of Law's Regional Accreditation for Eight More Years

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and VENTURA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law (COL) received reaffirmed accreditation for a period of eight years from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). The announcement marks the culmination of a five-year endeavor to show ongoing alignment with WSCUC's standards of accreditation focused on institutional quality, sustainability, and a commitment to continuous improvement.

"It's a great achievement," said COL President Matthew Nehmer. "Because of our work with WSCUC, The Colleges of Law is stronger and more prepared to help our students achieve success and advance our mission onward. We are thrilled by the outcome."

WSCUC is an accreditation agency for higher education recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Among its duties is to establish institutional eligibility for federal funding, including student access to Title IV federal financial aid.

The commission's reaffirmation decision followed a comprehensive vetting of the institution's academic and administrative departments, along with numerous panel interviews with students, alumni, faculty, staff, and trustees.

"It was gratifying to have the team of peer evaluators recognize and validate our dedication to delivering an accessible, affordable, and quality education," said Jackie Gardina, dean and chief academic officer. "They provided incredibly thoughtful recommendations that will guide our work going forward."

Upon reaffirmation, WSCUC shared the following commendations about COL:

Continuous engagement with stakeholders, including students, faculty, and alumni

Focus on mission and commitment to transparency

Commitment to innovation and nimbleness to navigate a rapidly changing higher education landscape

Commitment to assessment of student teaching and learning

Strong financial position and the work it performs to deliver a high-quality, affordable legal education

Reaffirmation is the second part of a two-step review process designed to align institutions of higher learning with measurable best practices. COL's WSCUC journey started more than a decade ago when it began to pursue initial accreditation, a goal that was achieved in 2015.

WSCUC will return in 2028 to again review COL's alignment with WSCUC's standards of accreditation. Until then, COL intends to incorporate what it has learned from the reaffirmation process and to update its strategic plan to become an even better place to learn, teach, and work.



About The Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law

Established in 1969, The Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law was founded to expand opportunities and broaden access to legal education. COL is dedicated to a student-centered approach that affords students of diverse backgrounds the opportunity to pursue careers in law or legal-related fields. COL's faculty advances a real-world perspective and practicality on the application of law and includes practicing attorneys, judges, public servants, and leaders in business and nonprofit organizations. An accredited nonprofit institution, COL offers a Juris Doctor (J.D.) and a Master of Legal Studies (M.L.S.) program. Additionally, in the fall of 2018, COL became the first accredited law school in California to offer a hybrid J.D. degree. COL is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). The Juris Doctor program is accredited by the Committee of Bar Examiners (CBE) of the State Bar of California. For more information, visit www.collegesoflaw.edu.

The Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law is an affiliate of TCS Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact.

