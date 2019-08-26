Washington & Lee University Selects YuJa for Lecture Capture System and Video Management Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YuJa Inc. formally announces a partnership with Washington & Lee University to provide a campus-wide lecture capture system and video management solution. Following a Request for Proposal (RFP) that described the requirements of including, supporting multiple, concurrent Learning Management Systems, migration of data from the existing solution, and training Classroom Technology and Academic Technology teams, the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform was selected.

The awarded contract includes enterprise integration with their existing Sakai and Canvas Learning Management Systems (LMS), software-based classroom lecture capture, video management and ensuring software compatibility with existing classroom and enterprise infrastructure.

"We are proud to offer an industry-leading video solution supported by experts in providing higher-ed organizations with comprehensive on-boarding, project management and training services," said Dr. Ajit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of YuJa Inc.

About Washington & Lee University

Washington & Lee University employs about 900 staff and faculty and includes a private, residential undergraduate college of about 1,800 students and a graduate law school of about 400 students. Founded in 1749, W&L is highly selective and its two undergraduate divisions, the College and the Williams School of Commerce, Economics, and Politics, offer 40 majors. Through its membership in the Consortium of Liberal Arts Colleges and the Council of Independent Colleges of Virginia , W&L collaborates on matters of information technology, including licensing and IT services.

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. This includes lecture capture, live streaming, media management, video conferencing, and immersive social & mobile engagement tools. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in Waterloo and Toronto.

SOURCE YuJa

Related Links

http://www.yuja.com

