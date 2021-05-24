Washington And Michigan Select CNSI's FHIR-based Interoperability API to Meet CMS Health Data Interoperability Mandate

Washington and Michigan's selection of CNSI's Interoperability Solution is an extension of strong partnerships to provide healthcare to the most vulnerable populations in their states. The solution helps payers meet CMS Final rule 9115-F requirements by making claims, encounters and provider directory data available via a secure API, while utilizing HL7 ® FHIR ® , USCDI standards, and CMS recommended CARIN IG for Blue Button ® and Da Vinci PDEX Plan Net implementation guides. CNSI's Interoperability Solution leverages pre-built components to meet the mandated CMS timelines. It also improves the patient experience by presenting longitudinal, individual health records based on payer claims and demographics.

According to Jason Werner, Manager, Medicaid EHR Incentive Program at State of Michigan, "Implementation of these rules is a natural evolution of all the hard work we have put into building out our MMIS system (CHAMPS) and statewide HIE infrastructure over the past 10 plus years. Medicaid Beneficiaries are the real winners in all this as they will have access to their health information when they need it most and in a way they can best use it."

"Washington is pleased to be able to give our clients access to their own health care data and allow them to share it with their care team to improve the coordination of their care," said Christine Nolan, Washington Health Care Authority, Deputy Chief Information Officer – Medicaid Services. "This new development will enable the ProviderOne system to comply with CMS' patient access interoperability rules, furthering our vision of a healthier Washington."

"Consumers should have real-time access to all their health records and data, and CNSI is proud to be such an integral part of ensuring this reality for Medicaid beneficiaries in Michigan and Washington," said Todd Stottlemyer, CNSI CEO. "We look forward to partnering with other states across the country as they work to actively engage consumers in their healthcare, provide greater transparency, and improve health outcomes."

About CNSI

CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies and commercial clients. We align, build, and manage innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help clients achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health for over 50 million Americans. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, CNSI employs a world-class team of technologists, program managers, and subject matter experts with large scale mission-critical information technology implementation experience. CNSI's website is: http://www.cns-inc.com .

CNSI CONTACT: Kelly Schlageter

571-241-6342

SOURCE CNSI

Related Links

http://www.cns-inc.com

