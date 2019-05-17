Washington Business Journal Names Sterne Kessler a "Best Places to Work" for the Tenth Year

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the tenth time, Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox has been named by the Washington Business Journal among the "Best Places to Work in Greater Washington." Only one of two law firms among over 100 employers recognized to receive the distinction, Sterne Kessler placed among the top 20 in the "Extra Large Companies" category.

The annual Washington Business Journal "Best Places to Work" list recognizes employers that foster a culture of employee engagement. The rankings are based completely on quantitative research gathered from anonymous survey responses from employees, rather than a panel of outside judges.

"This recognition is particularly special to us as we are celebrating our 40th anniversary. To be recognized consistently as a best place to work in Washington, D.C. by our own employees is humbling. At Sterne Kessler, we will continue our commitment to cultivating an environment that fosters respect, collegiality and collaboration," said Michael B. Ray, the firm's managing director.

In addition to Sterne Kessler's status as one of the premier intellectual property law firms in the country, the firm has a long-standing reputation as a great place to work as evidenced by this award and is further validated by its inclusion for the past five years among The Washington Post's "Top Workplaces" list. Attorneys and staff are attracted to the firm not only for its friendly law-firm culture, but also for its top-tier work for a broad range of notable clients ranging from the world's leading innovators, individual inventors and startups to renowned universities and Fortune 500 companies.

About "WBJ's Best Places to Work"

To arrive at the rankings, the Washington Business Journal invites businesses to participate in anonymous employee engagement surveys distributed by Quantum Workplace. Based on the results of those surveys, businesses are assigned a score out of 100 percent and ranked by Quantum. The top-rated companies in four size categories — small, medium, large and extra-large — are honored by the Washington Business Journal as "Best Places to Work."

About Sterne Kessler

Based in Washington, D.C. and renowned for more than four decades for dedication to the protection, transfer, and enforcement of intellectual property rights, Sterne Kessler is one of the most highly regarded intellectual property specialty law firms in the world. Its team of attorneys, registered patent agents, students, and technical specialists include some of the country's most respected practitioners of IP law tackling innovations across a broad spectrum of industries. The firm's practitioners hold over 50 masters and over 50 doctorate degrees in science or engineering and represent Fortune 500 companies, entrepreneurs, start-ups, inventors, venture capital firms, and universities in a client service driven environment that is welcoming, inclusive, and intellectually stimulating. Visit the firm online at sternekessler.com.

