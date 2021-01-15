Washington Communities Preps for Virtual Celebration as Governor Inslee Proclaims Jan. 24-Jan. 30 "Washington School Choice Week"

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to a proclamation issued by Gov. Jay Inslee, Jan. 24-30 will officially be School Choice Week in Washington. Around the country, National School Choice Week raises awareness about opportunity in K-12 education, encouraging families to celebrate and discuss their school options.

The proclamation marks the fourth time in the past five years that the Week has been proclaimed by Washington's governor. Similar proclamations have been issued by more than a dozen governors and hundreds of city and county leaders nationwide for the Week.

Washington parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 322 virtual or socially-distanced activities to celebrate School Choice Week, such as social media contests, virtual school fairs, and at-home activities. The annual public awareness effort encourages families to explore education options and find the educational fit that works best for them.

More than 33,000 virtual activities have been independently planned for the week nationwide. Schools of every type – traditional public, public magnet, public charter, private, online, and homeschool – will participate.

"We are grateful for Washingtonians' enthusiasm for school choice and thankful for Gov. Inslee's proclamation," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We hope the Week's activities spark a state-wide conversation about educational opportunity and how important diverse learning options are for our children's happiness and future success."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

