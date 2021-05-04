Washington, D.C. Auto Show TV Special to Air May 15-16

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be airing a 30-minute television special across three NBC/Telemundo owned-and-operated networks in the region on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16. The television special will feature segments on exciting new vehicles from seven automakers: Acura, General Motors, Hyundai, Lexus, Nissan, Toyota, and Volvo.

Filmed at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, the Washington, D.C. Auto Show Television Special will give viewers a taste of what they will get to experience in person next year, when the Auto Show once again welcomes guests to downtown D.C. The 2022 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will open to the public for 10 days, from January 21-30, 2022, and more details on the event will be announced in the coming months.

The television special will air five times, three times on Washington-area over-the-air broadcasters, and twice on the region's NBC Sports cable affiliate. The show will air in English at the following times:

Saturday, May 15 at 6 a.m. – Telemundo 44 (WZDC)

at – Telemundo 44 (WZDC) Saturday, May 15 at 11 a.m. – NBC Sports Washington

at – NBC Sports Washington Saturday, May 15 at 12 p.m. – NBC 4 (WRC)

at – NBC 4 (WRC) Sunday, May 16 at 6 a.m. – Telemundo 44 (WZDC)

at – Telemundo 44 (WZDC) Sunday, May 16 at 11:30 a.m. – NBC Sports Washington

The program will be hosted by Kimatni Rawlins, founder of Automotive Rhythms, and the host and executive producer of Automotive Rhythms TV. Automotive Rhythms has been a longtime partner of The Washington, D.C. Auto Show, producing the popular ART-of-Motion exhibit.

In addition to the showcases from the seven automakers, Rawlins will also speak with Genevieve Cullen, president of the Electric Drive Transportation Association. Rawlins and Cullen will discuss the exciting new developments in electric vehicles, and what their proliferation means for consumers.

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show extends its sincere thanks to all those who are participating in this event, along with EventsDC, who allowed use of the Convention Center to film this program.

For more information on The Washington, D.C. Auto Show, please visit washingtonautoshow.com.

SOURCE Washington Auto Show

Related Links

https://www.washingtonautoshow.com

