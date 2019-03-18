Washington, DC-Based Startup Launches Lineup™

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lineup Management Services, LLC, a new software startup located in Washington, DC, is pleased to announce today the launch of its first commercially available business-to-business (B2B) platform called lineup™, a simple, intuitive tool used by associations and organizations in the assessment industry to build the best work teams possible and optimize team performance.

"The performance of a team depends greatly on the diversity of its talent," said Guillermo Ortiz de Zarate, president of Lineup Management Services. "Teams that have a mix of people with varying backgrounds, experience and training think differently. Participants are happier and more engaged, which leads to more discussion, possibility, innovation and, ultimately, better outcomes. It's with this knowledge we developed lineup. We wanted to make it easier for organizations to capture this data, filter on specific traits and build the best work teams possible."

Lineup, which is making its official debut this week at the Association of Test Producers' (ATP) annual conference in Orlando, FL, is powered by a straightforward dashboard where users perform multiple functions: upload and organize data; create and filter on customized tags; set up teams and assign positions; invite team members and track responses; view overlaps, over-use or underutilization; and, create and distribute evaluations. Team data is collected and stored centrally, making it easy for users to identify trends and make informed program improvements.

"Lineup is a great tool for any organization that regularly forms cross-functional teams and/or manages a robust dataset of traits and characteristics for its team members," said Ortiz de Zarate. "It is particularly applicable for associations and test publishers. Not only does it save them time by automating a traditionally cumbersome, manual process, but it also harnesses valuable data they can use to make informed improvements that will increase engagement, enhance productivity and optimize performance."

For more information, visit lineupteams.com.

