Washington DC Charter Bus Rental, Connect, Shares 4 Fun Ways to Celebrate Halloween in DC

Looking to celebrate Halloween in Washington DC? Well, look no further. Between kid-friendly creepy crafts, spooky story times and haunted houses, you and your family are sure to have loads of frightening fun this Halloween. To give you a head start on your Halloween planning, Washington DC charter bus rental company, Connect, applies their awareness of the DC area to share four fun ways to celebrate Halloween in DC.

Trick-or-Treating at Mount Vernon. Perfect for kids 11 and under, Mount Vernon offers a kid-friendly alternative to some of the more freakier Halloween frights in Washington DC . Begin the day with a spooky scavenger hunt that's sure to be a hit or take a wagon ride across the grand 12-acre property. Looking for more fun? Every day at 5 pm , Mount Vernon holds a kid's costume competition and wraps up the day with a Halloween parade. Trick or treating in Washington DC has never been more fun. Spooky Spy Family Night. Who says Halloween has to be horrifying? Test your spy skills at the Washington DC Spy Museum's annual Halloween event held on Friday, October 12th , from 6 P.M. - 9 P.M. Perfect for ages five and up, this event puts your family directly into the action as you complete special missions and go deep undercover while competing in competitions among the other spies. Boo At The Zoo. Spend this Halloween enjoying Boo At The Zoo located at the Smithsonian's National Zoo And Conservation Biology Institute. Boo At The Zoo is a family-friendly event beginning on Friday, October 18 th, 2019 and ending on Sunday, October 20 th, 2019. Taking place from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm , this event gives kids ages four to twelve the chance to dress in their favorite Halloween costume and get the chance to meet favorite Zoo Halloween characters specific to the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, such as Frankenpanda and Count Pandula. Families get to enjoy over forty tasty treat stations, a dance party, and even kids' karaoke, while having after-hours access to all animal exhibits from the small mammal house, to the reptile discovery center, and even the elephant community center. Spooktacular Halloween Kids Dance Party. Dance the night away at Salsa with Silvia's Spooktacular Halloween Kids Dance Party featuring The Great Zucchini and Young Ambition's Dance Team. Taking place on Sunday, October 28 th from 4 pm to 6 pm , tickets include food, dance lessons, and even face painting. This event offers so many fun things for kids to choose from. Open to all ages, this dance party is sure to be a huge hit this Halloween.

