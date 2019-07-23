Washington DC Charter Bus Rental Service, Connect, Provides a Washington DC Airport Guide

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveling using multiple methods of transportation can be extremely stressful, especially if you have chosen the wrong transportation service to rely on. Washington DC charter bus rental service, Connect, attempts to eliminate the too well-known airport anxiety by providing a Washington DC airport guide for travelers.

In the Washington, DC region there are three major airports: Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (airport code: DCA), Washington Dulles International Airport (airport code: IAD), and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (airport code: BWI). At Connect, we offer airport transportation to and from airports in Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Located in Virginia, the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is the closest national airport to Washington DC. The airport is accessible through multiple modes of transportation as they have their own metro stop, as well as several car garages above ground. Being approximately 4 miles from Downtown DC, finding transportation to and from the airport is effortless.

Considering your time before or after your flight, finding great places to eat in downtown Washington DC is simple and easy, but the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport also offers its own array of restaurants within the airport itself. If you're looking for something quick after your flight, or a snack to take on the road, the Reagan airport is sure to have something great.

Washington Dulles International Airport

Located twenty six miles west of Downtown Washington DC, the Washington Dulles International Airport is one of the primary international airports for the region. Direct service from the Washington Dulles Airport to Metro's Silver Line, the Silver Line Express Bus provides travelers with a connection between Dulles' Terminal and the Metro Trail's Silver Line. However, hiring a transportation service to drop you off, or pick you up right at your terminal, gets rid of the travel stress and provides peace of mind during your trip.

Hassle surrounding finding your way through the airport has been eliminated with the use of terminal maps, as well as an airport flight guide, that can be found for navigation assistance through the airport terminals.

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

Being the second largest, the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is the third and final airport serving the DC area. If you're looking to fly into the suburbs of DC, BWI Airport is the most convenient option being approximately thirty five miles north of downtown DC. With various food, drink and shopping options there is an abundance of amenities within the airport. Equipped with an interactive map inside of the airport, finding your way around the terminals has never been easier.

More information about navigation through the airport can be accessed upon entry through terminal maps provided inside.

