Washington DC Temple Announces Special Drive-Thru Edition of Annual Festival of Lights for 2020

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced today that a special no-contact/drive-thru edition of the Festival of Lights at the Washington DC Temple will take place from Friday, December 11, through Monday, December 28, nightly from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The glow of over 400,000 lights will greet visitors for the drive-thru/no-contact edition of the Festival of Lights at the Washington DC Temple this Christmas season. While the Visitors' Center remains closed, organizers hope the drive-thru Festival of Lights will offer visitors a chance to feel the peace and joy of the Christmas season (from the comfort and safety of their personal vehicles) as part of The Church's global efforts to #LightTheWorld

This will be the first time that most people will have had close access to the Washington DC Temple since it closed for renovations in 2018. The Festival of Lights will be limited to the drive-thru experience only, following consultations with local authorities and recommendations from Church leaders.

"The Festival of Lights has brought people from all over the region together in joy and peace for decades. While 2020 has modified the Christmas plans for many people, we have designed an experience that will help bring the beauty and peace of the Temple to our friends and neighbors in this region. This activity has been carefully designed as both safe from a public health standpoint and meaningful from a spiritual perspective. We invite everyone to join us as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, and in the spirit of service of His message to light the world with peace and joy," said Elder Kevin E. Calderwood, Area Authority for the Church.

In accordance with local public health recommendations, carefully considered adjustments have been made to this years' experience. The Visitors' Center will be closed and the annual concert series, and other in-person activities are cancelled for 2020. Visitors will be asked to remain in their vehicles for their safety and in order to maintain traffic flow during this event.

The Festival of Lights has been an annual tradition in the Washington, D.C. area for four decades, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors, including local diplomats, dignitaries, families, friends and neighbors. This year, the festival is a signature local expression of the Christmas season service and outreach that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced as part of its global #LightTheWorld campaign.

What: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Festival of Lights

Where: Washington DC Temple

When: Friday, December 11, through Monday, December 28, nightly from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET

More Info: https://dctemplelights.churchofjesuschrist.org/ and via social media @WashingtonDCTemple

For More Information Contact:

Media Contact: Kurt Hanson or Colleen Henrichsen

Phone: (571) 265-4488

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Washington DC Temple

Related Links

https://dctemplelights.churchofjesuschrist.org

