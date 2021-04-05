Washington, D.C.'s First Accredited Microschool Launches Middle School, Opens New Downtown Campus

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Templeton Academy, Washington D.C.'s first microschool, today announced the opening of a campus in the downtown Penn Quarter neighborhood. The accredited school, which will graduate 16 college-bound seniors this spring, offers an experiential model and an average class size of 10 students. Templeton Academy is now accepting applications for its first middle school class, which extends the school's grades served to 6-12.

"Our focus on belonging and experiential learning is perfect for middle and high schoolers who are searching to figure out who they are and their place in the world," said Dr. Laura DeLima, Head of School at Templeton Academy. "With our small classes and size, our students can explore who they are in the safety of a caring and compassionate community where they are truly known."

Templeton Academy empowers students to take an active role in their education by prioritizing learning through authentic experiences. They do this by using the city around them for different learning opportunities, and through the adoption of the rigorous Gold Standard Project-Based Learning curriculum.

The move to the Penn Quarter neighborhood will allow for not only more space, but a more central location closer to national museums and other opportunities core to the school's "city as a classroom" philosophy.

"We switched to Templeton Academy because we liked the size and knew our son wouldn't get lost in a large school environment. By using the whole city as his classroom, the school has opened his horizons and cultivated his aspirations," said Templeton Academy parent, Jonnel Clothier. "Project-based learning builds skills that will serve our son well academically, but more importantly, serve him in whatever he does after high school."

